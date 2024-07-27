OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 27, 2024

July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (14-11/57-43) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (9-16/49-51)

Game #101 of 150/Second Half #26 of 75/Home #50 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Emerson Hancock (4-1, 2.06) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 3.95)

Saturday, July 27, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its home series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has lost back-to-back games and is 1-5 in the last six games, 5-10 in the last 15 games as well as 8-16 since June 26...OKC's overall record dropped to two games below .500 last night for the first time since Sept. 2, 2021 when the team was 50-52, and OKC has not been three games below .500 since June 17, 2021 (17-20).

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to one run in a 4-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the first inning on a two-run single by Spencer Packard. The Rainiers went ahead, 3-0, in the second inning via a RBI single by Ryan Bliss. Oklahoma City's lone run of the night scored in the third inning when Andre Lipcius lined a RBI single into center field. Tacoma's fourth run of the game came in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Duke Ellis. Both teams were held scoreless over the game's final five innings as Tacoma outhit OKC, 12-5, Friday.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-1) is scheduled to make his second start with OKC since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers July 10...Miller started July 20 in Round Rock and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. The four walks tied his overall career high and was the first time he walked four in a Minor League game. Miller held the Express 0-for-6 with runners on base and did not factor into OKC's 2-1 loss in 10 innings...Over his four starts with the Dodgers since returning from the IL in June, Miller went 0-1 with a 9.87 ERA. He had missed 61 games with right shoulder inflammation and made two starts with OKC as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...Prior to his injury, Miller made three starts with the Dodgers to start the 2024 season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 11.2 innings with 18 K's against six walks. He was named to his first Opening Day roster and made his season debut against St. Louis March 29, striking out 11 batters while allowing just two hits across 6.0 IP in a 6-3 Dodgers win...Miller began his 2023 season with OKC in late April, and after four starts, he was promoted to Los Angeles. He made his ML debut May 23 in Atlanta, earning the win after allowing just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five across 5.0 innings. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 22 starts for Los Angeles. He also became the first Dodgers rookie starting pitcher to win his first two career starts since José De León in 2016..Miller was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) out of the University of Louisville...Tonight is Miller's first career appearance against Tacoma.

Against the Rainiers: 2024: 2-5 2023: 6-9 All-time: 64-71 At OKC: 40-30 The Rainiers and OKC meet for their second of three series of 2024 and first six-game series of the season...The teams opened the season against one another for a second straight year and the Rainiers won the three-game set, 2-1, at Cheney Stadium taking the first and third games, with all three games decided by one or two runs. Both teams scored 15 runs apiece. OKC hit five homers during the series and Andre Lipcius led the way for OKC, collecting five hits and five RBI as well as two homers...Last season, Tacoma won the season series, 9-6, and the Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium. It was the first time OKC lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results, and OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...In 15 meetings last season, Tacoma outscored OKC, 99-86, and hit 24 homers compared to OKC's 22. Tacoma drew 85 walks in the season series - 29 more than OKC...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...The teams meet 15 times in 2024, including 12 games in OKC with another six-game series upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sept. 10-15...Going back to 2022, OKC is 10-19 over the last 29 games against the Rainiers, and Tacoma has won five of the last six games in OKC.

Century Club: OKC played its 100th game of the 2024 season last night, reaching the two-thirds mark of the 150-game regular season. OKC fell to 49-51 overall, finishing its 100th game of a season with fewer than 50 wins for the first time since 2019 when OKC went 46-54 through 100 games. OKC posted a 50-50 record through 100 games in 2021 before finishing the previous two seasons with at least 60 wins through 100 games, going 60-40 in 2022 and 68-32 last season.

Rehab Clinic: Four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers are currently on Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City and three pitched Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Walker Buehler opened his second rehab assignment with OKC Friday and allowed four runs and eight hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. He faced 21 batters, throwing 72 pitches (45 strikes) and was charged with the loss. Buehler has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers 15-day Injured List since June 19 with right hip inflammation...Brusdar Graterol made his third rehab appearance with OKC, allowing one hit over a scoreless sixth inning and faced three batters, inducing an inning-ending double play. He threw only five pitches (three strikes). He was placed on the LAD IL March 19 with right shoulder inflammation and transferred to the 60-day IL April 2...Michael Grove made his third rehab appearance with OKC, allowing one hit and facing four batters over a scoreless seventh inning. He threw 17 pitches (12 strikes). He was placed on the LAD 15-day IL June 16 due to right lat tightness.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney's nine-game hitting streak came to an end Friday as he was held 0-for-4. During the streak, he batted .421 (16x38) with seven RBI and nine runs scored. The streak tied for the third-longest of the season by an OKC player...Despite not adding a hit last night, Sweeney still has five multi-hit outings in his seven games since returning from the All-Star Break, going 13-for-28 (.464) with six RBI and five runs scored. His 13 hits out of the break lead the league and are tied for most among all Triple-A players...Additionally, Sweeney has now hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games since June 27, collecting 28 hits and 13 RBI and scoring 15 runs while batting .341 (28x82). He has also hit safely in 21 of his last 25 games, batting .323 (32x99) since June 22 with 14 RBI and 16 runs scored...Sweeney leads OKC with 94 games played this season - most in the PCL - and paces OKC with 24 hits through 18 games in July. He also ranks among the top-10 league leaders this season in runs scored (7th, 65), doubles (7th, 22), RBI (9th, 62), hits (T-9th, 98), extra-base hits (10th, 38) and total bases (10th, 165).

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia has been recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in his career and is poised to become the sixth OKC player to make his Major League debut with the Dodgers this season. He was held without a hit Friday night, but drew a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 28 games - the longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player, the longest active streak in the PCL and the fourth-longest on-base streak in the league overall this season. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI, 27 walks and 12 runs scored, batting .300 with a .466 OBP. His OBP is third in the league during that span...He has been held without a hit in each of his last two games, but overall in July is batting .361 (13x36) with 14 walks and a .549 OBP...Feduccia ranks second overall in the PCL this season with a .420 OBP, ninth with a .295 AVG and 10th with an .871 OPS. He ranks second among OKC players with 46 walks.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans recorded his 100th hit of the season last night to extend his on-base streak to 16 games for the second-longest active on-base streak by an OKC player. He has 12 hits and 13 walks during the stretch, which is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 16 games...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (237) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 428 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking second in hits (415) and tied for fourth in doubles (77). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans ranks second in the league with 75 runs scored, second with 56 walks, tied for second with seven triples, fourth with 28 stolen bases and eighth with 100 hits.

Roller Coaster at the Plate: Oklahoma City was held to one run and five hits last night and has now scored four runs on 10 hits over the last two games combined. OKC is now 2-5 following the All-Stark Break. In the two wins, the team has scored a total of 20 runs with 28 combined hits. But in the five losses, OKC has been held to nine runs with a combined 40 hits. OKC has produced one or no runs in three of the last six games (19 runs total)...OKC has 10 hits and three extra-base hits the last two games after racking up 27 hits and eight extra-base hits over the first two games of the series against the Rainiers...In the two wins over the last seven games, OKC went 10-for-30 with runners in scoring position. In the five losses, the team went 4-for-44 with RISP, including 1-for-10 last night...OKC left 10 more runners on base last night and has left 42 runners on base over the first four games of the series and at least 10 runners on base in eight of the last 13 games (128 total). OKC's 808 LOB this season are most in the Minors.

The Warden: Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 25 home runs and a .616 SLG. He also ranks fourth in OPS (.950), second with 49 extra-base hits, tied for fifth with 74 RBI and sixth with 186 total bases although he has played in just 75 games, having missed more than three weeks of the season while on the Injured List in May...Including a home run during a rehab assignment in Arizona Complex League, Ward has 26 HR this season - third-most in the Minors...However, Ward is 0-for-8 the last two games and did not reach base in either contest after reaching base in 32 of his previous 34 games.

Around the Horn: Saturday has not been kind to OKC lately, as the team has lost six straight and eight of the last nine games on Saturdays...Andre Lipcius recorded a third multi-hit game during the current series last night, going 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. So far in the series, Lipcius is 6-for-17 and he has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-21...Over the last six games, the OKC bullpen has allowed six runs (five earned) and 16 hits over 28.0 innings...Tacoma recorded six stolen bases Friday to tie for the most stolen bases by an OKC opponent this season (May 1 vs. Salt Lake). The Rainiers have 11 steals in the last two games and are 15-for-16 in their stolen base attempts this series...Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 12-24 over the last 36 games and is tied for the worst record in the PCL during that time.

