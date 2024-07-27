Express Sweep Isotopes in Doubleheader, 8-5 and 10-3

Albuquerque, NM - Completing a game that was suspended Friday evening due to thunderstorms and unplayable field conditions, the Isotopes took the field Saturday afternoon trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning. They were able to mount a late-game rally by bringing the tying run to the plate, but Round Rock held on for an 8-5 victory in a contest that was played to a full nine innings.

In the nightcap, the Express erupted for 11 runs over their final four at-bats and cruised to an 11-3 victory, sweeping a doubleheader in front of 8,771 fans at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Today was only the third time ever that Albuquerque lost the continuation of a suspended game at home, then dropped the regularly scheduled contest. It also occurred Sept. 2, 2007 vs. Oklahoma (20-6 and 3-2; Isotopes eliminated from playoffs on penultimate day of the season) and June 30, 2024 vs. Salt Lake (13-2 and 5-3).

- The Isotopes have played a doubleheader on July 27 four times in the last eight instances in which they have been home on this date. Today marked the third time Albuquerque was swept in a twinbill on July 27 (also: 2015 vs. Sacramento, 2019 vs. Salt Lake). They won a pair of games from the New Orleans Zephyrs in 2013.

- Round Rock swept Albuquerque in a doubleheader for the second time (also: May 24, 2015 at Dell Diamond). Saturday was the fifth twinbill between the clubs, with three prior splits.

- Albuquerque dropped to 2-6 when wearing their speciality "Green Chile Cheeseburgers" uniforms. Their victories came in 2021 (vs. Salt Lake) and 2023 (vs. Sacramento).

- Jordan Beck returned to action with the Isotopes as part of a Major League rehab assignment, playing his first game in Triple-A since April 28. Beck finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and was hit by a pitch.

- Elehuris Montero hit safely in both contests, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He was 2-for-4 in the nightcap, meaning he has produced 11 multi-hit efforts in 17 games since rejoining Albuquerque on July 5.

- Sean Bouchard doubled in each game of the twinbill, and has reached base safely in 28 of 30 conetsts at the Triple-A level this season. Additionally, Bouchard has 20 extra-base hits in 115 official at-bats for Albuquerque.

- Hunter Stovall finished 3-for-5 in Game 1, his third contest with a trio or more knocks in 2024. He was 5-for-5 in his season debut April 25 vs. Oklahoma City, then registered three hits on May 21 at Salt Lake.

- Ezequiel Duran was 4-for-5 with a double, homer, and four RBI in Game 1. It marked the 19th time an opposing player collected at least four hits this season (last: Luis Urias; July 13 vs. Tacoma, 5-for-6).

- The Express stole four bases in Game 2, the eighth time this year Albuquerque has allowed a quartet or more thefts in a contest (last: July 19 at Sacramento, four).

- Round Rock committed four errors in the opener, the most by the opposition in a contest since July 29, 2023 vs. Sacramento (four).

- The Isotopes had three miscues in the second game, all by third baseman Cristopher Navarro. It tied Albuquerque's season-worst for errors, which hadn't been done since it occurred five times in the campaign's opening month (last: April 25 vs. Oklahoma City).

- In Game 1, Albuquerque and Round Rock combined for 27 hits, the 20th instance in which both teams reached at least that total in 2024.

- The Isotopes pitching staff issued eight walks in Game 2, their 13th time relenting a minimum of that many (last: July 13 vs. Tacoma, eight).

- At two hours and 48 minutes, the nightcap was the longest seven-inning game at Isotopes Park since July 10, 2014 vs. El Paso (3:11).

- After Round Rock scored five runs in the fourth and plated four more tallies in the ensuing frame, Albuquerque has allowed at least a quartet of runs in an inning 46 times this season.

- Tonight marked the first time since Aug. 12, 2017 that the Isotopes failed to homer in both ends of a doubleheader. Fresno swept that twinbill in the Duke City with 2-1 and 5-3 victories.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has tied a season-worst by allowing at least one long ball in 13 straight games (also: April 19-May 3).

- The Isotopes relented double-digits in the run column for the 25th time this year, dropping to 2-23 in such instances (last: July 13 vs. Tacoma, 13-5 defeat).

- Albuquerque turned three double plays in the opening game, their fifth contest with at least a trio (last: July 2 at El Paso, four).

- The Express are 9-2 at Isotopes Park in 2024, tying Albuquerque's most losses to one opponent at home during a campaign. Sugar Land took nine of 12 contests in the Duke City earlier this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express finish their six-game series Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. The first 2,000 fans will receive Isotopes Lunch Bags, courtesy of Smith's. Right-handed pitcher Adrian Sampson is slated to start for Round Rock, while Albuquerque will go with fellow right-hander Peyton Battenfield.

