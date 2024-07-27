OKC Walks-off Rainiers in Win

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally and secure a 7-6 walk-off win against the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark coming back after trailing by five runs in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City trailed, 6-5, entering the ninth inning and tied the score on a sacrifice fly by Diego Cartaya with the bases loaded. Then with runners at first and third base, Alan Trejo followed and hit a grounder to the left of second base that resulted in a Tacoma fielding error and allowed pinch-runner Brendon Davis to score OKC's game-winning run from third base. Tacoma (14-12/57-44) had built a 6-1 lead through four innings, scoring two runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings. OKC's first run of the night came on a solo home run by Trejo in the second inning. Oklahoma City (10-16/50-51) later closed the game with six unanswered runs. Down, 6-1, in the fifth inning, OKC scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Ward. OKC then added three runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Drew Avans and with another run scoring on a Tacoma fielding error to trim the Rainiers' lead to one run, 6-5. The OKC bullpen held Tacoma scoreless over the game's final five innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City picked up its second win of the series against Tacoma after back-to-back losses Thursday and Friday. Tacoma now leads the series, 3-2, heading into Sunday's finale.

-OKC secured its fifth walk-off win of the season and second in a span of six home games as OKC last had a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings July 14 against El Paso in the final game before the All-Star Break at Chickasaw Bricktown BallparkSaturday also was the fifth time this season OKC secured a walk-off win without a hit.

-Alan Trejo hit his first home run in 17 games with OKC in the second inning - a solo shot out to left field. Trejo went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored two runs. Over his last six games, he is batting .375 (9-for-24). The home run was also his first overall in 2024, including 28 games with the Colorado Rockies to start the season.

-Drew Avans reached base four times, picking up a single and game-high three walks. He also had two RBI and scored two runs as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games for the second-longest active on-base streak by an OKC player. He has 13 hits and 16 walks during the stretch.

-Kody Hoese recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two doubles.

-The OKC bullpen held Tacoma scoreless over the final 5.1 innings of the game as six relievers combined to hold the Rainiers to one hit and one walk. Over the last seven games, the OKC bullpen has allowed six runs (five earned) and 17 hits over 33.1 innings.

-Brusdar Graterol made his fourth appearance with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless and hitless sixth inning, striking out three of the four batters he faced with one batter reaching on an OKC fielding error. He threw 15 pitches (11 strikes) as he pitched on back-to-back nights for the first time this season.

-Ryan Brasier opened his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, retiring all three batters he faced with two strikeouts in the seventh inning. He threw 11 pitches (nine strikes).

-OKC and Tacoma combined for eight errors in the game. The four errors by OKC tied the team's season-high mark last set May 26 against Reno. Tacoma's four errors were the most by an OKC opponent so far this season.

Next Up : Oklahoma City and Tacoma wrap up their series at 6:05 p.m. on a City Celebration Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

