Mena Sparkles, Silver Sox Deliver 11-Run Second Inning in Dominant 12-3 Victory Over Las Vegas

July 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Cristian Mena's commanding performance on the mound and an incredible 11-run second inning were the defining factors in the Reno Silver Sox (15-8, 50-48) decisive 12-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (11-12, 48-50) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. The win broke Reno's five-game losing streak.

Ronaldo Hernandez highlighted the Silver Sox's huge 11-run inning with a no-doubt, 415-foot grand slam into right field to score Pavin Smith, Kyle Garlick, and Blaze Alexander. The backstop ended the day with five RBI. Despite only playing in 39 games this season, Hernandez has been fantastic, slashing .349/.397/.563 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 126 at-bats.

Mena (4-2) took the win on Thursday after limiting Las Vegas to one unearned run across six assertive frames, walking three and striking out six. The promising prospect bounced back after failing to reach five innings in his past two outings, lowering his ERA from 4.92 to 4.61 with the performance.

Kyle Garlick reached base four times with three singles and one walk. The power hitter also drove in two, bringing his team-leading total to 77. Recently named the Pacific Coast Player of the Week, Garlick continues his productive month of July, going 15-for-50 (.300) with nine extra-base hits and 17 RBI.

The Aces will look for consecutive victories in Friday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Cristian Mena: (W, 4-2), 6.0 IP, 1 R/ 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

