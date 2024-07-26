Bees Walk-off Chihuahuas, Win Seventh Straight

July 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees carried the torch of their longest win-streak since 2017 to seven games on Thursday night as Jordyn Adams slashed a walk-off single in the 10th inning, giving the Bees an 8-7 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Smith's Ballpark.

Adams claimed the hero title at Smith's Ballpark, roping a bases loaded single into left field to drive home the winning run from third base in the home half of the 10th inning. It's the second time this season that Adams has sent the Bees victorious as he recorded a double in the bottom of the seventh inning against the River Cats in the second game of a doubleheader on April 7, giving the Bees a 2-1 win.

With another walk-off in 2024, the Bees have now racked up six on the season and their first since July 10 against the River Cats. Setting up the thrilling game-winner, the Bees trailed 4-0 through the first four innings before completing the extra innings comeback. Salt Lake has edged its opponents in extra innings so far this season, tallying their sixth win in extra frames against just three losses.

The start of the game belonged to the Chihuahuas as they plated one run in each of the first two frames before adding a pair in the third inning, totaling three extra-base hits through the first few innings. The Bees were able to jump on the scoreboard and cut the deficit in the fifth inning after Adams reached safely with a one-out bunt single before Jack Lopez doubled home Adams and scored himself with an RBI double by Bryce Teodosio in the ensuing at-bat, making the score 4-2. El Paso responded accordingly with two runs of its own in the top of the sixth inning with two sacrifice flies, stretching its lead back to four runs. Salt Lake's comeback took full force in the bottom of the sixth with three runs to pull the home club within one run. The first two Bees' hitters were set down in the frame while Michael Stefanic started the two-out rally with a single and set up Jason Martin to follow with an infield single himself. Martin's single quickly sparked chaos as a throwing error by El Paso pitcher Luke Westphal allowed Stefanic to score from first and advance Martin to third. Adams took advantage of the error in the next at-bat, launching a 2-run home run to left field and marking his sixth of the season while making it a 6-5 ballgame. The tying run came across in the seventh inning after Teodosio led off the inning with a triple and scored on a Cole Tucker one-out single.

The game remained level through regulation and required extra frames to decide a winner. Jose Marte (W, 4-2) went to work on the bump for his second inning and struck out the first batter of the inning before inducing a groundout that advanced the automatic runner from second base to third. After an intentional walk, Matthew Batten delivered a crucial two-out RBI single through the middle of the infield that gave the Chihuahuas a 7-6 lead. With the Bees needing a run to keep the game alive, Paul Fry (L, 4-3) returned to the mound for his second inning of work for El Paso. Marisnick led off the inning by dropping a two-strike bunt and reaching safely while also pushing the automatic runner to third. Charles Leblanc stepped into the box next and while batting, Marisnick stole second which preceded El Paso intentionally walking Leblanc, loading the bases with no outs. Martin came to the plate and drew a full-count walk, tying the game 7-7. With the winning run at third, Adams rocketed a single into left field, scoring Marisnick and putting the Bees on top.

The Bees and the Chihuahuas will continue their six-game series tomorrow night at Smith's Ballpark as the home club looks to extend its win streak to eight games on Salt Lake Trappers night. Friday's affair is set for 6:35 p.m. as right-hander Davis Daniel will make the start for the Bees while Adam Mazur is scheduled to pitch for El Paso.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.