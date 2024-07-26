Isotopes Snap Five-Game Losing Streak with 6-4 Victory Over Express

Albuquerque, NM - Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero connected on back-to-back home runs to key a four-run third inning for Albuquerque, then Drew Romo went deep in the fourth. The Isotopes received 6.2 innings of two-run ball from five relievers and earned a 6-4 victory over Round Rock on Thursday night, putting a five-game skid to rest.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes belted a minimum of three clouts in a game for the 14th time this season (last: July 20 at Sacramento, three).

- Albuquerque and Round Rock combined for five home runs, but there were not any doubles or triples in the contest.

- With the victory, the Isotopes improved to 5-7 in contests decided by two runs (last: July 10 vs. Tacoma, 14-12 win).

- Bouchard and Montero produced the fifth set of back-to-back home runs for Albuquerque in 2024 (last: Bryant/Montero, July 20 at Sacramento in the eighth inning). It was the first occurrence against the Express since May 27, 2023 (Yonathan Daza & Coco Montes).

- Montero singled along with his two-run homer, his 10th multi-hit performance in 15 contests since joining the Isotopes on July 5. He has registered four consecutive games with more than one knock for the first time since Aug. 5-10, 2022 with the Rockies (five straight).

- Bouchard has reached base safely in 26 of 28 games at the Triple-A level this season. He has multiple hits in six of eight contests for Albuquerque in July.

- Connor Kaiser finished 2-for-3, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and first since July 10 vs. Tacoma.

- Ryan Rolison made his first start for Albuquerque since June 2, 2023 at Salt Lake, and his first at Isotopes Park since Sept. 25, 2021, when he spun 5.0 innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball with eight strikeouts against Reno.

- Jeff Criswell fanned five batters in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, tied for his season high in punchouts (also: April 10 vs. Sugar Land, July 7 at El Paso).

- John Curtiss recorded his sixth save of the season. Over his last 17 appearances at Triple-A, Curtiss has logged a 0.48 ERA (18.2 IP/1 ER) with just 12 hits and five walks relented during the stretch, which began May 15.

- Willie MacIver entered at first base in the fifth inning. It marked the 500th game of his professional career, and only the second time he played a position other than catcher. MacIver started at third base for Single-A Asheville on June 27, 2019.

- Round Rock's Owen White lasted 6.0 innings, the first time an opposing starter completed six full since Reid Detmers on June 30 vs. Salt Lake. It was the 15th overall occurrence this season.

- Davis Wendzel's two-run homer in the first marked the 10th time in 11 contests that Albuquerque's opponent has plated the initial tally.

- The Isotopes struck out just four times, tying their season-low reached on five previous instances, most recently July 14 vs. Tacoma. On Deck: Albuquerque and Round Rock continue their six-game series Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The first 2,000 fans will receive Isotopes Bucket Hats, courtesy of Champion Xpress Carwash.

