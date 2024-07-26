OKC Falls to Rainiers

July 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to one run in a 4-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the first inning on a two-run single by Spencer Packard. The Rainiers went ahead, 3-0, in the second inning via a RBI single by Ryan Bliss. Oklahoma City's lone run of the night scored in the third inning when Andre Lipcius lined a RBI single into center field. Tacoma's fourth run of the game came in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Duke Ellis. Both teams were held scoreless over the game's final five innings as Tacoma outhit OKC, 12-5, Friday.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City played its 100th game of the season and fell to 49-51 overall as OKC has lost back-to-back games and is 1-5 over the last six games OKC is now two games below .500 for the first time since Sept. 2, 2021 when the team was 50-52.

-Andre Lipcius recorded a multi-hit game for OKC, going 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. He has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-21.

-Walker Buehler (0-3) opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC. He started and allowed four earned runs and eight hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. He faced 21 batters, throwing 72 pitches (45 strikes) and was charged with the loss. Buehler has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers 15-day Injured List since June 19 with right hip inflammation.

-Hunter Feduccia was held without a hit, but drew a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 28 games - the longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI, 27 walks and 12 runs scored.

-Trey Sweeney's nine-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. During the streak, he batted .421 (16x38) with seven RBI and nine runs scored. The streak tied for the third-longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player.

-Drew Avans picked up a hit to extend his on-base streak to 16 games for the second-longest active on-base streak by an OKC player. He has 12 hits and 13 walks during the stretch.

-Tacoma recorded six stolen bases to tie for the most stolen bases by an OKC opponent this season (May 1 vs. Salt Lake).

-Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove continued their Major League Rehab Assignments. Graterol made his third rehab appearance with OKC, allowing one hit over a scoreless sixth inning and faced three batters, inducing an inning-ending double play. He threw five pitches (three strikes). Grove made his third rehab appearance with OKC, allowing one hit and facing four batters over a scoreless seventh inning. He threw 17 pitches (12 strikes).

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

