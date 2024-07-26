Diaz Earns Ninth Win

July 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-43) moved to a season-high 14 games over .500, beating the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (49-51) by a score of 4-1, Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Spencer Packard got the scoring started for the Rainiers, using a two-run single in the first inning to put Tacoma up 2-0. They padded their lead in the second with an RBI single from Ryan Bliss to make it 3-0.

Up by three, Oklahoma City got to Jhonathan Diaz for a run, scoring on an RBI single from Andre Lipcius. That is all they would score against the left-hander, as he allowed the one run, working around four hits and five walks while striking out seven in 6.0 innings.

He was followed by Kirby Snead and Brett de Geus, who each delivered scoreless innings of relief. The two combined to allow one hit and one walk while striking out one of the seven batters they faced.

An RBI single from Duke Ellis brought Tacoma's lead back to three, at 4-1, and that is where it would stay. Cody Bolton earned his second save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth inning to give Tacoma back-to-back wins.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jhonathan Diaz earned his ninth win of the season tonight, leading the Pacific Coast League. The southpaw is now 9-2 with a 3.88 ERA over his 18 games. Ryan Bliss and Duke Ellis each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a run batted in and a walk as the top two batters in Tacoma's order. Cody Bolton earned his second save of the season with the Rainiers tonight, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game five of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark set for 5:05 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

