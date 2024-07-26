Salt Lake Bees Edge El Paso Chihuahuas, 8-7

July 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Jordyn Adams hit a game-ending single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday, as the Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-7. It was the Bees' seventh straight win, while the loss was El Paso's seventh in a row, which sets a new team record for longest losing streak.

El Paso starter Omar Cruz didn't allow any baserunners until there was one out in the fifth inning. He struck out seven batters in five innings and allowed two runs in his first Triple-A start of the season. José Azocar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, his third Triple-A home run this season, with all three coming in the last four games. The Chihuahuas led 6-2 in the sixth inning before the Bees came back. Chihuahuas third baseman Matthew Batten hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the top of the 10th before the Bees scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

The Chihuahuas are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season, while the Bees advanced to 6-3. El Paso has played extra innings in three of its last seven games.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-15), Salt Lake (15-9)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel (7-4, 5.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

