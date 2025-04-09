Davis Makes Grand Entrance in First Ever Game at America First Square

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees opened its brand new ballpark in style Tuesday night, erupting early and holding off a late Reno rally to secure a 13-10.

Salt Lake 13, Reno 10

WP: Kenyon Yovan (1 - 0)

LP: Billy Corcoran (0 - 2)

Game Summary

The Bees wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard. After a leadoff walk to Zach Neto and back-to-back singles by Gustavo Campero and Matthew Lugo, Salt Lake loaded the bases. Niko Kavadas drew a walk to plate the first run, setting the stage for J.D. Davis, who hammered an 0-2 pitch deep to right-center for a grand slam, putting the Bees up 5-0 before an out was recorded.

Yolmer Sánchez led off the second with a double and scored on a Campero double after a Neto single. That chased Reno starter Billy Corcoran. The new arm, Jeff Brigham, didn't fare much better-Kavadas promptly launched a three-run home run on the first pitch he saw, pushing the lead to 9-1.

Neto kept the line moving with a solo home run in the third, his second extra-base hit of the night, stretching the Bees' lead to 10-1.

Reno chipped away in the fifth and seventh innings, scoring four more runs to make it 10-5, highlighted by a two-run double from A.J. Vukovich in the seventh.

Salt Lake responded in the bottom of the seventh. A fielding error and singles from Rivero and Sánchez helped score two runs. Niko Kavadas capped it with an RBI single, his fourth RBI of the night, pushing the lead to 13-5.

Reno continued to scratch its way back in the ninth before Salt Lake closed the door to secure the first ever win at The Ballpark at America First Square by a score of 13-10.

Game Notes

Salt Lake earned a 13-10 victory over the Reno Aces in the inaugural game at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Bees move to 5-5 in 2025 as they pick up their second consecutive win.

The Bees tied a season-high of 16 hits on Tuesday night after they did so in the 15-2 win over Albuquerque on Apr. 1.

Salt Lake secured its first victory of the season when allowing 10 or more runs while the Bees scored double-digits

Zach Neto in a rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels went 2-for-3 in the home opener becoming the first ever Salt Lake Bee to reach base at the new ballpark with a walk in his first at-bat. Neto has hit safely in six of the seven games he has played with Salt Lake and scored three runs for the second consecutive game.

Gustavo Campero picked up right where he left off on the road trip extending his hitting streak to 10 games to start the season. Campero collected two hits, two runs scored and two RBI and picked up his fifth double in the last six games.

Niko Kavadas tallied his second multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a moonshot home run out to right in the bottom of the second. The home run gave Kavadas the team lead with three jacks on the year. Kavadas also put together a five-RBI night making him the first Bee since Keston Hiura did so on June 20, 2024 which also came against Reno.

J.D. Davis lit things up right from the start placing himself in the history books with the first home run at The Ballpark at America First Square being a grand slam to put the Bees up 5-0 in the first. Davis tabbed his third straight with multiple hits and his fourth straight with a run batted in. The grand slam was his first since June 17, 2023 against the Los Angeles Dodgers when playing for the San Francisco Giants.

Sebastian Rivero continued to stay hot at the dish with his third consecutive two-hit game while extending his hitting streak to six games.

Shaun Anderson made his third start of the season in the home opener going 4.2 innings for the second straight start. Anderson allowed his lowest hit and run count giving up three runs on five hits while striking out three.

Kenyon Yovan delivered his second shutout out of the bullpen this season while picking up the win in 1.1 innings of work.

Firsts at the Square

Reach Base: Zach Neto - Reached base on a walk

Hit: Gustavo Campero - Single

Run scored: Zach Neto

Home Run: J.D. Davis - Grand Slam

Double: Yolmer Sanchez

RBI: Niko Kavadas - Bases loaded walk brought in Neto

Strikeout: Shaun Anderson - Struck out Blaze Alexander on six pitches

Pitcher of Record: Kenyon Yovan

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to continue its momentum on Wednesday as RHP Chase Silseth for the Bees will go up against RHP Yilber Diaz for Reno at 6:35 PM at The Ballpark at America First Square.

