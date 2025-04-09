OKC Comets Game Notes - April 9, 2025

April 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (7-3) at Round Rock Express (5-5)

Game #11 of 150/First Half #11 of 75/Road #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00) vs. OKC-RHP David Buchanan (0-0, 1.93)

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to open their road series with back-to-back wins when they continue their six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets are 3-1 on the road to start the season and have won three straight road games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets exploded for 16 runs and 17 hits to run away with a 16-3 win over the Round Rock Express, 16-3, Tuesday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning, the Comets plated five runs after each of the first six batters of the inning reached base. Still ahead, 6-1, in the seventh inning, Ryan Ward led off the frame with a homer, and Alex Freeland added a two-run double. OKC entered the ninth inning with a 9-2 lead and tallied seven more runs, with home runs hit by Michael Chavis, Freeland, and James Outman. Round Rock scored once in the bottom of the ninth to finish the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (0-0) is scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment and make his second start with the Comets...Gonsolin pitched 1.2 innings for OKC April 3 against El Paso, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout. He faced eight batters and threw 35 pitches (17 strikes)...He made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training before being placed on the 15-day Injured List March 17 with back tightness...Gonsolin spent the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and made three September appearances with OKC as part of a rehab assignment, recording 12 strikeouts against two walks over 7.2 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits combined...His last official game with the Dodgers was Aug. 18, 2023 against Miami before he was placed on the IL and underwent surgery...Gonsolin was named a 2022 MLB All-Star and in 2020, finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America ...He has spent his entire career in the Dodgers organization after being selected in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from St. Mary's College.

Against the Express : 2025: 1-0 2024: 15-12 All-time: 192-151 At RR: 103-74

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...Last season, Andre Lipcius paced OKC with 30 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks and seven homers in 26 games against Round Rock...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 season series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions: Oklahoma City is tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL to start 2025 at 7-3. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with a win yesterday...The Comets have won each of their first two series of the season - 2-1 in Sugar Land and 4-2 against El Paso...OKC has won at least seven of its first 10 games of a season for the fourth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015), as well as for the second time in the last three seasons (8-2 in 2023).

Free Bird: Alex Freeland set a career high with six RBI Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. Over his last four games, Freeland is 10-for-19 with 11 RBI, three doubles and a homer, collecting at least two hits each game. Since April 4, he leads all players in the Minors with 11 RBI and is tied with Round Rock's Blaine Crim for the most hits (10)...He has reached base in all 10 Comets games this season and is one of five PCL players to do so to start 2025...Freeland now leads the Comets with 13 RBI this season and the total is tied for third-most in the league, while his 14 hits are tied for fifth in the PCL and his five stolen bases are second-most...Freeland's previous career-high mark for RBI in a game was four, with both outings coming for High-A Great Lakes April 27, 2024 and April 13, 2023...The last OKC player with six RBI in a game was Andre Lipcius June 8, 2024 against Round Rock.

Ready to Launch: The Comets set season highs with 16 runs, 17 hits, nine extra-base hits, five doubles, four home runs and six stolen bases Tuesday afternoon. The Comets also tied their season high with 10 walks...The Comets' .403 on-base percentage, 72 runs scored and 18 stolen bases lead the PCL, while OKC's 104 hits rank second and its .293 team batting average is tied for first...OKC broke out with a season-high four home runs yesterday after being held to two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...The five-run top of the fourth inning and seven-run top of the ninth inning Tuesday were two of Oklahoma City's three highest-scoring innings of the season after OKC scored nine runs in the fourth inning in a 9-4 win against El Paso April 2. The Comets also set a new high for hits in one inning with six in the ninth inning...OKC's 16 runs scored marked the second time this season OKC finished a game with double-digit runs and the fifth time through 10 games OKC has scored eight or more runs in a game...Over the last five games, the Comets have notched at least six runs and 12 hits four times, batting .321 (62x193) with 45 runs during the five-game span.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 3-for-4 Tuesday, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He connected on his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, and it was Ward's 55th home run of his OKC career (269 G), moving him into a tie for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998), next to O'Koyea Dickson and Jason Botts. He is now five home runs shy of tying the Oklahoma City career record of 60 homers by Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006)...Ward has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 16-for-35 (.457)...Ward's 204 career RBI rank sixth in OKC's Bricktown era and he is now 26 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Botts (2005-08)...Ward's .421 batting average ranks second in the league, while his team-leading 16 hits are tied for third, his .477 OBP is sixth and his 1.082 OPS ranks eighth.

Flying Starts: Hyeseong Kim extended his hitting streak to six games (10x29), going 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and three runs and has reached base safely in eight straight games. His five doubles to start the season lead OKC...Eddie Rosario doubled in the second inning and has now hit safely in all eight games he has played in this season, going 11-for-34 (.324) with four doubles, five walks, seven RBI and seven runs scored. He is one of five PCL players with a current hitting streak of at least eight games...Kody Hoese and Austin Gauthier drew three walks apiece Tuesday, as Hoese reached base five times and Gauthier reached base four times.

Crosswalk: The Comets issued five walks Tuesday, tying for the second-fewest walks allowed by the OKC pitching staff in a game this season...The Comets entered Tuesday having issued at least nine walks in three straight games and 29 total during the three-game stretch. On Friday and Saturday, OKC allowed 10 walks in each game, marking the first time OKC handed out double digits walks in consecutive games since May 10-11, 2022 at Round Rock. It is believed to only be the second time in team history that has occurred...The Comets have now issued 69 walks through 10 games this season - the most in the Minors and MLB to start 2025 - and eight more than the next closest Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes (61 walks)...On the other side of the ball, the Comets drew 10 walks Tuesday and rank third in the PCL in walks drawn with 60 - four behind league-leading El Paso's 64. OKC did not draw a walk in its first game of the season and the team is averaging 6.67 walks per game since.

Around the Horn: Including five runs yesterday, the Comets have scored 25 of their 72 runs this season in the fourth inning (34.7 percent). That includes four separate rallies of four or more runs within the fourth inning...The Comets set a season high with six stolen bases yesterday. Through 10 games this season, the team already has stolen at least five bases twice. That happened in just two of 150 games last season...At 3 hours, 33 minutes, yesterday was OKC's longest nine-inning game since May 14, 2022, also at Dell Diamond, when Round Rock won a 14-13 slugfest. Four of the Comets' last five games have lasted at least three hours, with the one exception at 2 hours, 59 minutes. Eight of OKC's 10 games so far have clocked in at a minimum of 2 hours, 50 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.