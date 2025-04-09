Hamilton's Seventh Inning Homer Gives Space Cowboys 3-2 Win over Albuquerque

April 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sugar Land's Quincy Hamilton belted a go-ahead solo homer to propel the Space Cowboys to a 3-2 victory over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope:

- Jordan Beck and Yanquiel Fernandez hit back-to-back homers in the fourth frame for the club's only runs on the night. It's the Isotopes second set of back-to-back dingers on the year (also: Aaron Schunk and Braxton Fulford, April 2 vs. Salt Lake.

-The Isotopes pitching staff permitted just three hits on the night, the fewest since also allowing three on August 29, 2023, at Sacramento, a 5-0 Albuquerque win.

-In his first game with the Isotopes in 2025, Jordan Beck blasted his first homer of the season. It's his ninth dinger with Albuquerque over 40 games between 2024-25.

-Yanquiel Fernandez connected on his second homer of the year tonight and second in his last three games. Has a hit in three-straight contests (4x13). Since going hitless in his first four games, has a hit in five of his last six (7x25).

-Adael Amador roped a double to leadoff the game to extend his hit streak to seven games. During the stretch, he is slashing .276/.417/.414 with one double, one homer and three RBI.

-Braxton Fulford's three-game homer streak came to an end but he registered two hits for his fourth multi-hit game of the year and fourth-straight. Over his last four contests, he is slashing .533/.588/1.333 with eight hits, four homers and seven RBI.

-The Isotopes belted two homers on the night, the seventh-straight contest with a dinger. The homer streak is the longest since an eight-game streak from August 30-September 7, 2024.

-The Isotopes went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night and have combined to go 0-for-13 over the last two contests. It's the club's fifth game of the year without recording a hit with runners in scoring position.

-Albuquerque stranded 10 baserunners on the night, the second-most on the year (most: 11, April 3 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes fall to 2-3 in one-run games on the year and have lost three-straight games by one run for the first time since July 13-15, 2022, at Sacramento (5-4, 3-2 and 7-6).

-Albuquerque issued a bases loaded walk in the first inning, the club's seventh of the season, which is tied for the most in all of pro ball (also: Jupiter Hammerheads).

-Albuquerque swiped two bags on the night, their third game of the season with multiple swipes (also: April 2 and April 3 vs. Salt Lake).

-The game lasted just 2:18, the fastest nine-inning game since September 11, 2024, vs. Las Vegas, when the time of game was 2:16 in a 5-3 Isotope loss.

-Bradley Blalock made his 2025 Isotopes debut tonight and tossed 2.0 frames and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks with two strikeouts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Albuquerque while Aaron Brown is expected to toe the rubber for Sugar Land.

