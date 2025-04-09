Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

April 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/9 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (0-1, 6.23) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DELETE RHP Casey Lawrence - contract selected by Seattle

DELETE INF Leo Rivas - recalled by Seattle

ADD C Jacob Nottingham (#28) - activated from the Development List

THE RAINIERS: Fell in the series opener 6-1 to Sacramento on Tuesday...all six River Cats runs scored in the fourth inning, where they sent 10 batters to the plate, collecting five of their eight hits in the game...Sauryn Lao started the game and retired nine of the 11 batters he faced...two walks, five hits and a sacrifice bunt accounted for the six runs that Sacramento scored in the fourth inning...Blake Hunt got Tacoma on the board in the eighth with a solo home run to left field, making it 6-1...after allowing six runs in the fourth, Blas Castano, Shintaro Fujinami and Casey Legumina allowed just two hits in the final five innings to close the game.

LOCKLEAR LOCKED IN : INF Tyler Locklear has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, hitting .323 (10x31) with three doubles, one home run and four RBI...Locklear has collected a hit in six of the eight games he's played in and racked up multiple hits in three of them...he notched the Rainiers' first four-hit game of the season on Sunday at Reno, going 4-for-5 with two doubles...he leads the team with four extra base hits and second on the team with a .400 on-base percentage and third a .916 OPS.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: Rainiers pitchers have limited the long ball in 2025, allowing only four home runs in the first 10 games of the season...Tacoma is the only team in Triple-A to have played 10 games and allowed four-or-fewer home runs...the four home runs allowed are tied for the second-fewest through the club's first 10 games of the season since 2005, trailing only the 2006 Rainiers, who gave up three long balls in the first 10 games...Rainiers relivers have surredered only one home run this year, tied for the fewest in Triple-A among teams that have played 10 games, and the only PCL club whose relievers have given up just one home run.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO: The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first time in 2025 and the first of three trips to Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

FIRST IN FIELDING: Defense has been a point of strength for the Rainiers through the first nine games of the season, sporting a .987 fielding percentage, good for tops in the PCL and fourth in Triple-A...the Rainiers' five errors are the fewest in the league...the Rainiers are also one of three teams in the PCL to not allow a passed ball...Tacoma finished the 2024 season eighth in the league in fielding percentage at .979, committing the third-most errors.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on April 1 to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his three outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out two in 1.2+ innings...his fastball has topped out at 97.9 mph.

MARINERS UPDATE : The Mariners fell to Houston 2-1 in 12 innings last night at T-Mobile Park...Houston and Seattle both plated runs in the seventh inning...Luke Raley drove in the lone Mariners' run with a single that went off of the first basemen's glove into right field...Luis M. Castillo threw 5.0 shutout innings in the start, not factoring into the decision.

