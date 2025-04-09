Franchise Record 17 Walks Carries Space Cowboys to Win over Isotopes

SUGAR LAND, TX - On a night in which they drew a franchise record 17 walks, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-6) rallied in the eighth to take down the Albuquerque Isotopes (4-6) 6-5 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

RHP Miguel Ullola got the start for Sugar Land and fired a 1-2-3 inning in the first. The right-hander plunked Keston Hiura to begin the second, and a chopping single over first moved Hiura to third before a sacrifice fly brought in the runner to make it 1-0 Albuquerque. Ullola got a foul out and a strikeout to finish off his two innings of work.

Albuquerque added a run in the third on a solo home run by Braxton Fulford, widening the Isotopes lead to 2-0. After leaving the bases loaded in the second and third, Sugar Land worked five walks in the fourth, forcing in two runs to tie the game at 2-2. A two-run homer from Warming Bernabel in the top of the sixth gave the Isotopes a 4-2 lead heading to the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Colin Price, Brice Matthews and Zack Short all walked and with one out, Kenedy Corona singled through the left side to drive in two runners and knot the contest at 4-4. Sugar Land took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a two-out rally when Price walked, Matthews singled, Hamilton walked and Short walked to force in the tying run. Short then ran through second base on a fielder's choice by Corona, avoiding the out for long enough to let a run score and give the Space Cowboys a 6-4 lead.

RHP Nick Robertson (S, 1) was called upon for the ninth and allowed a solo homer but sat down three of the next four to record the save, clinching a 6-5 win for Sugar Land.

NOTABLE:

Sugar Land worked 17 walks on Tuesday night, the most in a single game in franchise history. The 17 free passes surpassed 15 walks on May 29, 2024 at Las Vegas.

Every Space Cowboys' hitter drew at least one walk in the game.

Both Collin Price and Zack Short earned four walks, tying a franchise record for walks in a game. It is the fourth and fifth times a Sugar Land batter has walked four times in a game, joining Alex De Goti (August 7, 2022 vs. Round Rock) and Pedro León (May 31, 2022 vs. Albuquerque and July 1, 2022 @ Albuquerque).

RHP Kaleb Ort gave up one run in 0.1 innings of work, allowing a solo home run, a single and a hit batter before striking out Sam Hilliard. Ort threw 15 pitches, nine strikes.

RHP Miguel Ullola gave up one run on one hit in 2.0 innings of work without walking a batter and striking out two. He threw 25 pitches with 17 strikes in his first appearance in a game since March 14 in the Astros Spring Breakout game against Washington.

LHP Blake Weiman collected his first win with Sugar Land, firing 1.1 perfect innings in relief with a strikeout.

RHP Nick Robertson earned his first save of the season, allowing one run in 1.0 inning. He is now 25-for-35 all time in save chances in the Minor Leagues.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Albuquerque on Wednesday night. LHP Colton Gordon is set to start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Bradley Blalock for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

