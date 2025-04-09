Rainiers Drop Third Straight as Sacramento Takes Series Opener 6-1

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-5) were held to five hits as they dropped their series opener against the Sacramento River Cats (5-5), 6-1.

Sacramento scored all six of their runs in the fourth inning. The River Cats sent 10 men to the plate, as the first seven batters of the inning reached base. Brett Wisely walked to open the frame, followed by a David Villar single. A wild pitch advanced them into scoring position and Jake Lamb knocked a two-run single to open the scoring. Four more would score in the inning, as Hunter Bishop recorded an RBI double followed by a two-run single from Osleivis Basabe. Sergio Alcantara would score the final run of the frame on a sacrifice bunt by Grant McCray to make it 6-0.

Sacramento held Tacoma without a run until the bottom of the eighth inning, at which point Blake Hunt hit a solo home run to left, his first of the season.

Sacramento right-hander Trevor McDonald earned the win with four innings out of the bullpen, giving up one run on the Hunt homer. Tacoma's Sauryn Lao delivered three scoreless innings in his second start of the season, both of which have been scoreless. Troy Taylor was charged with the loss after giving up three runs in the fourth inning.

Postgame Notes:

This is the second time in three games that the Rainiers have been held to five hits and lost by a score of 6-1.

This Tacoma's first three-game losing streak of the 2025 season. They had seven skids of three or more in 2024.

Blake Hunt's eighth-inning home run was his first of the season and first since July 6th of last season. It was also his first multi-hit game of the season, his first since September 13th, 2024 while playing for Norfolk at Durham.

