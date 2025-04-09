Space Cowboys Walk to 6-5 Victory over Isotopes

April 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes established a team record by issuing 17 walks - three with the bases loaded, as host Sugar Land rallied for a 6-5 victory in the series opener Tuesday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys broke a 4-4 tie when Jefry Yan walked Zack Short, then scored another on a fielder's choice grounder.

Albuquerque starting pitcher Jack O'Loughlin also set a franchise record by walking nine batters in a single outing. He was lifted with the bases loaded without technically allowing a run, though two inherited runners came across when Juan Mejia also issued a pair of free passes.

Offensively, Braxton Fulford continued his torrid pace by blasting two more home runs - giving him five for the season and tying Nick Kurtz (Las Vegas) for the most in Minor League Baseball. Warming Bernabel also chipped in with a two-run clout of his own.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes pitching staff surpassed their previous high for walks in a contest, which came April 9, 2024 vs. Sugar Land (14). That was also the 10th game of the season, against the same opponent. The Space Cowboys won that game by a 12-4 score.

- In tonight's game, the Isotopes came two walks shy of tying a Pacific Coast League record for free passes in a contest. The Portland Beavers issued 19 walks in a game against the San Francisco Seals on April 1, 1949.

- Albuquerque's previous record for walks by an individual pitcher in one game was eight, done on two occassions: Charlie Haeger (June 15, 2010 vs. Omaha) and Stephen Fife (April 22, 2012 at Oklahoma City). Additionally, O'Loughlin's previous most free passes in an outing was five, which took place July 28, 2019 as a member of the now-defunct Connecticut Tigers.

- Fulford homered in his fourth consecutive start, the first Isotope to accomplish the feat since Elehuris Montero from July 28-Aug. 1 last year against Round Rock and Las Vegas. Additionally, his multi-homer performance was the first for an Albuquerque player since Montero hit two (including a walk-off blast) on Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas.

- Sam Hilliard was 2-for-4, his second multi-hit performance in four starts with Albuquerque this year. Dating back to last June, Hilliard has an active 12-game hitting streak in Triple-A in which is slashing .358/.417/.774 with a double, three triples, five homers and 13 RBI.

- Ryan Ritter singled and is 10-for-25 in his last six contests, hitting safely in five.

- Albuquerque has homered in six consecutive games, their longest stretch since Aug. 30-Sept. 7, 2024 (eight games).

- The Isotopes dropped to 33-65 against Sugar Land all-time and have dropped 71 of their last 96 games on the road against Houston's affiliate (OKC, Fresno, Sugar Land) dating back to April 2012. Additionally, in 18 series against the Space Cowboys (home and road), Albuquerque has won the opening game just five times.

- Albuquerque is 2-2 in one-run games this season. They lost back-to-back contests in which each was decided by a lone tally for the first time since July 23-24, 2024 vs. Round Rock (8-7 and 7-6).

- The Isotopes have issued six bases-loaded walks in 2025, second-most in all of professional baseball (Jupiter Hammerheads, seven).

- Sugar Land recorded four hits, the fewest for an opponent since Oklahoma City on Sept. 24, 2023 (four).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff racked up 10 strikeouts, their fifth time with double-digit punchouts in 10 contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes will send right-hander Bradley Blalock to the mound Wednesday in his first Triple-A outing of the year, and will be opposed by Sugar Land lefty Colton Gordon. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.