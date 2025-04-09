Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves to Play Pre-Game Concert at Inaugural City Roots Game on Saturday, April 19

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the addition of a Pre-Game concert in the berm performed by Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves for the club's inaugural City Roots game, presented by Estrella Jalisco, on Saturday, April 19 with gates opening at 5:00 pm.

Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves are the first of three concerts for the City Roots series highlighting local musicians. The full City Roots series promotional schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the Pre-Game Concert, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Duke City Flag. A Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford, is also scheduled (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase the new Duke City 505-Pack now, which guarantees a Box Level ticket to each of the five City Roots games for just $123 and comes with a 505-logo magnet (while supplies last). Click here to purchase a Duke City 505-Pack.

City Roots Schedule and Promotions :

Saturday, April 19 :

Pre-Game Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves concert in the Berm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Duke City Flag giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford

Saturday, May 17 :

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas

Sunday, July 20 :

Pre-Game Vibestrong concert in the Berm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

505 Parachute Jackets, courtesy of Toyota (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Saturday, August 23 :

Pre-Game Al Hurricane Jr. concert in the Berm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Estrella Jalisco

Friday, September 5 :

Giveaway announcement to come, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino

For other information about Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

