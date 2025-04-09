Reno Drops Series Opener vs. Salt Lake Despite Late Comeback

April 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Reno Aces (5-5) were taken down by the Salt Lake Bees (5-5), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, despite a late attempt at a comeback in a 13-10 loss in Tuesday's series opener at The Ballpark at America First Square.

The Aces surrendered 10 runs in the first three innings but didn't go down without a fight. The BLC-Nine put up five runs in the ninth innings thanks to Jorge Barrosa, who was prepared to send one to the moon with the bases loaded, launching his first home run of the season to clear the bases and give the Aces hope.

Trey Mancini had a fantastic night at the plate, going 3-for-6 with an RBI double. The 33-year-old has been consistent for the Aces, slashing .278/.316/.444 with three doubles, one home run, and three RBI in five games.

A.J. Vukovich returned to Reno's lineup after a brief stint on the injured list and showed out, collecting his first hit of the season, a two-RBI double into deep center field. The outfielder should find the lineup often after hitting .279/.342/458 with 17 home runs and 80 RBI in 121 games with Double-A Amarillo in 2024.

The Aces will look toward Wednesday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 P.M. PDT.

Aces Notables:

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Trey Mancini: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

