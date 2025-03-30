English and Tawa Steer Reno to First Win of the Season in Series Finale vs Las Vegas
March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - Tristin English came through in a big way for the Reno Aces (1-2), slugging a two-out, two-RBI double to break a tie and take the lead in the seventh frame, ultimately giving Reno their first win of the season over the Las Vegas Aviators (2-1), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, in a 9-4 win in Sunday's series finale at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The BLC-Nine held a two-run lead before the Aviators got ahold of Kyle Backhus and Jeff Brigham in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs on round-trippers by Drew Avans and Cj Alexander. However, Reno quickly rebounded the following inning, plating three runs, highlighted by English's clutch double.
Trey Mancini and Tim Tawa provided much-needed insurance in the later frames. Mancini scored Kevin Graham on a single up the middle to collect his second RBI of the series. Tawa then broke the game wide open with a towering three-run blast into the left-centerfield bleachers. The 25-year-old is red-hot to start the 2025 campaign, going 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs and six RBI in three games.
Ildemaro Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the win. The Ace's all-time hits leader is one score away from tying the franchise record in runs.
Cristian Mena was efficient in his season debut, blanking the Aviators in 4 2/3 innings with four punchouts and two walks. The young right-hander has much to prove in 2025 after posting a 4.61 ERA with 102 punchouts in 95 2/3 innings in 2024 before a right forearm strain ended his season early.
The Reno Aces will take this momentum into their 2025 home opener on Tuesday, April 1, against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:05 P.M. PST.
Aces Notables:
Tim Tawa: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R
Tristin English: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R
Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R
Drake Osborn: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Grae Kessinger: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Cristian Mena: 4.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Tacoma Rainiers Secure Opening Series Sweep Behind Austin Shenton's Walk-Off Homerun - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sugar Land Rallies But OKC Scores in Ninth to Beat Space Cowboys 3-2 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Claim First Victory of Year, 2-1 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Comets Walk away with a Sunday Win - Oklahoma City Comets
- Chihuahuas Rout Bees in Series Finale - Salt Lake Bees
- English and Tawa Steer Reno to First Win of the Season in Series Finale vs Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - March 30, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Fall to River Cats, 5-1 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Capitalize on Three Round Rock Errors to Take 3-1 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake's Early Homers, Late Heroics Secure First Win of the Year - Salt Lake Bees
- Tawa Shows off the Power, Reno Taken Down by Las Vegas in 10-3 Defeat - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- English and Tawa Steer Reno to First Win of the Season in Series Finale vs Las Vegas
- Tawa Shows off the Power, Reno Taken Down by Las Vegas in 10-3 Defeat
- Mancini Goes Yard in his Aces Debut, Reno Falls Short in Season Opener to Las Vegas
- Reno Aces Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
- Reno Aces Announce Jersey Set for 2025 Season