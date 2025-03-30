English and Tawa Steer Reno to First Win of the Season in Series Finale vs Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Tristin English came through in a big way for the Reno Aces (1-2), slugging a two-out, two-RBI double to break a tie and take the lead in the seventh frame, ultimately giving Reno their first win of the season over the Las Vegas Aviators (2-1), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, in a 9-4 win in Sunday's series finale at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The BLC-Nine held a two-run lead before the Aviators got ahold of Kyle Backhus and Jeff Brigham in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs on round-trippers by Drew Avans and Cj Alexander. However, Reno quickly rebounded the following inning, plating three runs, highlighted by English's clutch double.

Trey Mancini and Tim Tawa provided much-needed insurance in the later frames. Mancini scored Kevin Graham on a single up the middle to collect his second RBI of the series. Tawa then broke the game wide open with a towering three-run blast into the left-centerfield bleachers. The 25-year-old is red-hot to start the 2025 campaign, going 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs and six RBI in three games.

Ildemaro Vargas went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the win. The Ace's all-time hits leader is one score away from tying the franchise record in runs.

Cristian Mena was efficient in his season debut, blanking the Aviators in 4 2/3 innings with four punchouts and two walks. The young right-hander has much to prove in 2025 after posting a 4.61 ERA with 102 punchouts in 95 2/3 innings in 2024 before a right forearm strain ended his season early.

The Reno Aces will take this momentum into their 2025 home opener on Tuesday, April 1, against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R

Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R

Drake Osborn: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Grae Kessinger: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Cristian Mena: 4.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB

