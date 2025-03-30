Rainiers Capitalize on Three Round Rock Errors to Take 3-1 Victory

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (2-0) capitalized on three Round Rock (0-2) errors in the sixth inning to score a 3-1 victory over the Express on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium in front of a crowd of 3,843.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the top of the third when Kellen Strahm came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Cody Freeman to give the Express a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived as Spencer Packard countered for the Rainiers in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single up the middle to knot the game at 1-1.

Both starters made it to the fifth in an early pitcher's duel. Casey Lawrence spun 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Rainiers took the lead in the sixth inning thanks to three Round Rock errors. Tyler Locklear hit a ball that went off of Kellen Strahm's glove at the left field wall, plating Ben Williamson, Spencer Packard then brought in a run on a fielder's choice and an errant throw to home plate, giving the Rainiers two unearned runs and a 3-1 lead.

The Rainiers bullpen continued with strong pitching, as Casey Legumina (W, 1-0), Adonis Medina, and Cody Bolton (S, 1) combined for 3.1 scoreless innings and secured the 3-1 victory.

Postgame Notes:

Tonight's victory marks just the third 2-0 start for the Rainiers since 2005 The Rainiers have struck out only 12 times throughout the first two games of the season, which is tied for the second-fewest amount for the club in the last 20 years The two earned runs allowed through the first two games of the season is tied for the fewest for the team since 2005 Tacoma capitalized on three Express errors in the bottom of the sixth to plate two runs, which marks just the eighth occasion in the last 20 seasons that a Rainiers opponent has made three errors in a single inning

Tacoma and Round Rock will wrap up their three-game series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled from Cheney Stadium at 1:35 pm. For more information on tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

