OKC Comets Game Notes - March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (1-1) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1)

Game #3 of 150/First Half #3 of 75/Road #3 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (NR, -.--) vs. SUG-RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (NR, -.--)

Sunday, March 30, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their first road series of the season with a rubber match against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The three-game series is tied, 1-1...OKC is opening on the road for a second straight season and beginning a season against Sugar Land for the first time in team history.

Last Game: The Comets offense piled up eight runs and 14 hits to capture their first win of the season, defeating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 8-2, Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Comets trailed, 1-0, entering the second inning, but took the lead for good on a two-run double by Hyeseong Kim. OKC added four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Kim. Sugar Land scored once in the fifth inning, and the Comets rounded out the scoring with RBI knocks from Eddie Rosario and Hunter Feduccia in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller is scheduled to make his first start of 2025...Miller split time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He later spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice throughout the year...Miller's last start came Sept. 22, 2024 in Salt Lake, holding the Bees to one run and three hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts...With OKC last season, Miller went 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA, 23 K's and 17 walks in 26.2 IP and with the Dodgers posted an 8.52 ERA over 56.0 IP with 52 K's against 30 walks, allowing 17 home runs...Miller made his ML debut in May 2023 and became the first American-born Dodgers rookie to earn double digit wins in a season since Tim Belcher in 1988...Today is his fourth career appearance against Sugar Land. He made his Triple-A debut against the Space Cowboys in 2022 and last pitched against them on the road June 13, 2024, allowing five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with three walks and four K's.

Against the Space Cowboys : 2025: 1-1 2024: 6-12 All-time: 53-39 At SUG: 26-21

Sugar Land enters 2025 as the defending Triple-A National Champions. The Space Cowboys also won the PCL's first-half title outright and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall during the regular season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Sugar Land won nine of the final 11 meetings against Oklahoma City last season, but five of OKC's six total wins against the Space Cowboys in 2024 came at Constellation Field (5-7)...Despite going 6-12, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, last season and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...Despite a win last night, OKC has lost six of the last eight and 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Space Cowboys.

Kimistry: Hyeseong Kim broke out with two extra-base hits and four RBI in his second official game in the United States and catapulted OKC into the lead for good last night when he lined a two-run double into right field in the second inning. Kim reached base four times, also drawing a pair of walks, and collected OKC's first triple of the season in the fourth inning...Kim signed a three-year Major League contract with the Dodgers in January after playing the last six years with Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO)...Last season, he batted .326, with 11 homers and 75 RBI, setting career highs in each of the latter two categories...He won three straight KBO Fielding Awards from 2021-23 while playing four different positions.

First Contact: The Comets finished with 14 hits Saturday night - the most by any PCL team through two games this season. Five players collected multi-hit games, including a game-high three hits apiece for Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward, who both also scored two runs...The Comets tallied five extra-base hits Saturday, including two doubles by Rosario, a double and triple by Hyeseong Kim and a double by Hunter Feduccia...Eight of OKC's first 21 hits of the season have gone for extra bases.

Balls and Strikes: The Comets pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts Saturday, marking the team's highest total since recording a season-high 18 K's Aug. 28, 2024 in Round Rock over 10 innings. OKC finished the 2024 season with five games of 15 strikeouts or more by the pitching staff...Last night, starting pitcher Carlos Duran allowed one run over 4.1 innings. He notched eight strikeouts, falling one shy of his career high set July 30, 2022 with High-A Great Lakes against Lansing...On the other hand, five Comets pitchers combined to hand out nine walks. The team has issued a Triple-A-high 17 walks over the first two games, with at least one walk in 12 of the last 14 innings, totaling 16 walks.

Seeing Stars: OKC's Opening Day roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top three prospects, and three of the organization's top nine prospects, per Baseball America : Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 2), infielder Alex Freeland (No. 3) and pitcher Justin Wrobleski (No. 9). Starting pitcher Nick Frasso is rated No. 17 among Dodgers prospects. The roster features nine total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, including pitchers Noah Davis, Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Matt Sauer, catcher Hunter Feduccia, infielder Hyesong Kim, and outfielder James Outman in addition to Wrobleski and Frasso. A total of 17 players on the roster spent at least part of the 2024 season in Oklahoma City and 13 players have previous Major League experience, with five appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 while five others appeared elsewhere in the Major Leagues last season. The most notable veteran is Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP with the Atlanta Braves, who is closing in on 10 years of ML service time and has appeared in over 1,100 games. Rosario has collected 1,063 hits and 169 home runs during his Major League career.

Launchpad: Outfielder Ryan Ward led the Pacific Coast League with 33 home runs last season, finished second with 62 extra-base hits and finished third with 101 RBI. He became just the third player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) to hit 33 or more homers in one season and the first to do it since Mike Hessman hit 35 home runs in 2012. Including a home run hit in the Arizona Complex League during a rehab assignment in May, Ward hit 34 home runs last season - second-most in the Minors. Ward also became just the fourth player during the Bricktown era to reach the century mark in RBI in a season...With 54 career homers in Oklahoma City, he is now six home runs away from tying Jason Hart's Bricktown-era career record of 40 home runs from 2002-03 and 2006. With 196 career RBI as he enters his third Triple-A season, Ward is 34 RBI away from tying Jason Botts' Bricktown-era career record of 230 RBI from 2005-08.

Mission Control: Scott Hennessey joins the Comets for his first season as manager as he becomes Oklahoma City's fourth manager during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hennessey previously managed Double-A Tulsa from the middle of the 2017 season through 2024. With 455 career wins with the Drillers, including 16 playoff victories, he is the second-winningest manager in Tulsa professional baseball history since 1905. In 2018, Hennessey led Tulsa to the team's first Texas League title in 20 years. The team advanced to the playoffs four times under Hennessey, including to the Texas League Championship Series in 2017 and 2019, and finished with winning records in six of seven seasons. He has been a member of the Dodgers organization since 2007, first serving as an amateur scout before transitioning to coaching in player development in 2017.

Out of This World: The Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers rebranded to the Oklahoma City Comets in October 2024 with a name that boasts strong ties to Oklahoma. The Comets brand honors Oklahoma native and Hall of Fame center fielder Mickey Mantle, known as the "Commerce Comet." The team's new space theme celebrates Oklahoma's ties to the aerospace industry while also drawing inspiration from the parent club Dodgers' legendary "shooting ball" logo.

Around the Horn: OKC is 1-1 through two games for a fourth straight season and for the sixth time in the last seven seasons...Last season OKC went 17-8 in day games, including 6-5 on the road...Similar to today, all four of the team's three-game series last season resulted in rubber matches and OKC went 1-3 in those games. Last season OKC went 6-5 in series finales with a chance to win the series on the line.

