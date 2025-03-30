Tawa Shows off the Power, Reno Taken Down by Las Vegas in 10-3 Defeat

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, Nevada - The Reno Aces (0-2) were outclassed by the Las Vegas Aviators (2-0), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, in a 10-3 loss on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tim Tawa was a lone bright spot on the night, blasting his first round-tripper of the season in the top of the seventh, a two-run line shot into centerfield to cut the deficit to seven. The 25-year-old smashed 10 home runs in 37 games with Reno in 2024.

Jorge Barrosa put the Aces on the board with an RBI knock to score Tristin English early in the second frame. The flashy outfielder is off to a strong start, going 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI in the season's first two games.

Reno will have their eyes set on that first win in Sunday's series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

