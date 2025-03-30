Chihuahuas Rout Bees in Series Finale

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees endured a tough afternoon against the El Paso Chihuahuas, falling 13-2 in a game where early missed opportunities and a fifth-inning collapse proved costly.

El Paso Chihuahuas 13, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Stephen Kolek (1-0)

LP: Caden Dana (0-1)

Game summary

The game started with promise for Salt Lake. Niko Kavadas collected a two-out single in the first inning, and J.D. Davis reached on an error, but Ryan Noda grounded out to end the threat. The Bees put another runner on in the second, as Scott Kingery singled up the middle, but once again, El Paso's Stephen Kolek worked out of trouble.

Caden Dana held his own early, working three scoreless innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. A single and a walk put runners on before Nate Mondou's RBI knock opened the scoring. Though Dana escaped further damage in that inning, the floodgates opened in the fifth.

Jack Dashwood relieved Dana, but the Chihuahuas pounced. Tirso Ornelas' RBI single made it 2-0, and Yonathan Perlaza delivered the game's biggest blow-a three-run homer to left. Rodolfo Durán followed with an RBI double, capping a five-run outburst that left Salt Lake trailing 6-0.

The Bees finally broke through in the sixth. Scott Kingery singled with one out, and Carter Kieboom provided the lone highlight of the day, launching a two-run homer to left to cut the deficit to 6-2. Chuckie Robinson followed with a single, but a double play ended the rally.

El Paso responded immediately, tacking on three more in the bottom of the inning, and added another four across the next two frames. Salt Lake's offense continued to sputter despite a late double from Gustavo Campero in the seventh and back-to-back singles in the eighth.

The Bees went quietly in the ninth, as Harold Chirino struck out two and induced a flyout to close the game.

Game Notes

For the second consecutive season, the Bees dropped their opening series, surrendering 10 or more runs in both losses. The Chihuahuas combined for 23 total runs in their two victories over Salt Lake, winning by a combined margin of 18 runs.

Carter Kieboom delivered an outstanding performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored-falling just a triple shy of the cycle. He finished the series 4-for-7 (.571) and became the first Bee this season to record a three-hit game, his first since July 6 of last season with Triple-A Rochester.

Despite the 11-run loss, Salt Lake registered a season-high 11 hits, with every Bee who recorded a hit notching a multi-hit game.

Gustavo Campero went 2-for-5 on Sunday, collecting his 15th career triple-the second three-base hit for Salt Lake this season. He wrapped up a strong three-game set with a hit in each contest, finishing 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and a triple.

Niko Kavadas extended his hitting streak to two games, going 2-for-4, and has now reached base in all three games to start the season. He finished the series batting .300 (3-for-10) while leading the team with four RBIs.

Scott Kingery recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4. He hit safely and scored in all three games while making standout defensive plays at shortstop.

Chuckie Robinson, making his second start behind the plate, contributed a pair of singles in four at-bats. He wrapped up the series with a .375 batting average, tying Bryce Teodosio for the second-best mark on the team.

Los Angeles Angels No. 2 prospect Caden Dana made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, delivering a solid performance. The right-hander went four innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three.

Up Next

Salt Lake will continue its nine-game road trip as the Bees head to Albuquerque for six games which kicks off Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 6:35 MDT.

