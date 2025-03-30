Isotopes Claim First Victory of Year, 2-1
March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sacramento, CA - Trailing by a run entering the third frame, Owen Miller laced an RBI double to center to tie the contest at a run. Two innings later, Warming Bernabel blasted a go-ahead solo homer to center-his first Triple-A hit and clout-to give the Isotopes a 2-1 lead. Albuquerque's bullpen then allowed just three hits over the final five frames while Zach Agnos picked up his first Triple-A save to give the Isotopes a 2-1 triumph Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.
Topes Scope:
- With the win, the Isotopes improve to 1-2 on the year and join the 2016 squad to win the third game of the year after dropping the first two contests of the season.
-The Isotopes won a game when scoring two runs or fewer for the first time since September 24, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City, the 2023 season finale (2-1).
-Albuquerque's pitching staff held their opponent to one run or fewer for the first time since blanking the Rainiers in Tacoma September 4, 2024, a 3-0 Isotope victory.
-It's just the second Isotopes win in their last 13 games at Sutter Health Park.
-Chase Dollander made his Triple-A debut on the bump and tossed 4.0 innings and allowed one run on six hits and two walks with five punchouts. He induced seven swings and misses.
-Zac Veen recorded his second double of the year today and has a hit in each of the first three games of the year.
-Warming Bernabel registered his first Triple-A hit, homer and RBI with his go-ahead homer in the fifth inning. He also tallied his first multi-hit contest with his single in the ninth inning.
-Owen Miller picked up his first Isotope hit and RBI when he tied the game in the third inning with his RBI double.
-Jefry Yan made his Isotopes debut, pitching a clean eighth inning with two strikeouts.
-Zach Agnos collected a save after working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in his Triple-A debut
-Albuquerque has lost the first series of the year for the second-straight season.
On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes travel to Albuquerque for their 2025 Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 pm against the Salt Lake Bees. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive an Orbit beanie, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.
