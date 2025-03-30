Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 3/30 vs. ROUND ROCK

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Luis F. Castillo vs. Round Rock RHP Adrian Houser (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: MLB.TV/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV (MiLB Free Game of the Day) RADIO - KIXI

Today's Game Notes and Starting Lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: won their second game of the seaoson on Saturday 3-1 over Round Rock...the Express took a 1-0 lead in the third, but the Rainiers answered back in the fourth when Spencer Packard singled to score Ben Williamson to even the score...three Round Rock errors in the sixth inning allowed the Rainiers to score two unearned runs to take the lead...Casey Legumina, Adonis Medina and Cody Bolton combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings to secure the win.

THAT'S TWO THUS FAR, SHOOTER: The Rainiers moved to 2-0 with their victory over Round Rock on Saturday...it marks their first 2-0 start since 2016 and their third 2-0 start since 2005... The Rainiers have struck out only 12 times through the first two games of the season, which is tied for the second-fewest in the Rainiers first two games in at least 20 years...the two runs allowed are tied for the fewest allowed by the team in their first two games since 2005, matching the two runs allowed in the first two games by the 2010 Rainiers...the Rainiers have not started 3-0 since they got off to a 4-0 start in 2006.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Rainiers relievers have yet to allow a run through the season's first two games, one of three Triple-A bullpens that have yet to give up a run...the three hits allowed by the Rainiers bullpen are also tied for the fewest in Triple-A among teams that have played two games...it marks the fourth time since 2005 that the bullpen did not allow a run in the team's first two games.

OPENING DAY TIDBITS: The Rainiers with their win on Friday won their fourth-straight Opening Day game...Logan Evans allowed just one run in the start, extending a streak of Rainiers Opening Day starters allowing three-or-fewer runs to 11 consecutive years... the 10 hits yesterday marked the fourth time in six Opening Days the Rainiers collected at least 10 hits...also was just the third time in the last 11 Opening Days the Rainiers hit multiple home runs in the season-opener.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY: Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

GOT ANY PLANS THIS SUMMER?: The Rainiers will play their second of 81 home games tonight, up from the usual 75 games as the six-game series in Sacramento from June 10-15 has been shifted from Sacramento to Tacoma as Sutter Health Park also plays host to the Athletics this season...the Rainiers, who broke their single-season attendance records each of the last two seasons, and cracked 400,000 fans for the first time in 2024 will have six more games to break that record for a third straight season.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: The 2025 Opening Day roster is comprised of 14 players that suited up for the Rainiers in 2024: : RHP Cody Bolton, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Blas Castano, LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP Josh Fleming, RHP Jesse Hahn, C Blake Hunt, LHP Austin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, INF Tyler Locklear, OF Spencer Packard, INF Leo Rivas, UTL Samad Taylor and OF Rhylan Thomas...the 14 newcomers are RHP Luis F. Castillo, RHP Hagen Danner, UTL Nick Dunn, RHP Logan Evans, C Harry Ford, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Will Klein, RHP Sauryn Lao, RHP Casey Legumina, RHP Adonis Medina, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF Austin Shenton, INF Ben Williamson and INF Cole Young...Young is the youngest Rainier on the OD roster at 21 years old and Lawrence as the oldest at 37...Lawrence was a rising sophomore in high school when Young was born (July 29, 2003).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped to the Athletics 4-2 on Saturday night...Jorge Polanco went 1-for-4 with an RBI...Bryce Miller allowed three runs in 5.2 innings, striking out four, taking the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.