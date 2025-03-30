Comets Walk away with a Sunday Win

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning when Alex Freeland drew a bases-loaded walk on the way to a 3-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City (2-1) grabbed the first lead of the day in the second inning when Ryan Ward knocked a two-run double into right field. Sugar Land (1-2) chipped away at OKC's lead with a solo home run by Jesús Bastidas and tied the score, 2-2, in the seventh inning when Tommy Sacco hit a triple to the wall in right-center field. In the top of the ninth inning, OKC loaded the bases with back-to-back singles by Austin Gauthier and Chris Okey before a sac bunt by Hyeseong Kim advanced the runners and Sugar Land issued an intentional walk to Dalton Rushing. Freeland then drew a walk to bring in OKC's third run of the afternoon. Comets pitcher Jack Little held the Space Cowboys scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning to record his first save of the season.

Of Note:

-The Comets have now won back-to-back games as they also won their first road series of the season, 2-1...Oklahoma City opened its schedule on the road for a second straight season and began a season against Sugar Land for the first time in team history.

-Ryan Ward recorded his first extra-base hit of the season and collected his first two RBI of 2025. Ward has led OKC in RBI each of the last two seasons and became just the fourth player during the Bricktown era to reach at least 100 RBI in a season in 2024 when he finished with 101 RBI. With 198 career RBI in OKC, Ward is now 32 RBI away from tying Jason Botts' Bricktown-era career record of 230 RBI from 2005-08.

-Starting pitcher Bobby Miller made his first appearance of the season with OKC, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings and facing 17 batters, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced...Noah Davis (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and was credited with the win in his first appearance with OKC.

-Chris Okey finished with OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4, with two singles...Alex Freeland hit safely in a third straight game and is batting .333 (4-for-12) with a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored to start the season.

-Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. started for Sugar Land on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Prior to Sunday, his last official game action came in the 2022 World Series against Philadelphia as has been out the last two seasons due to a right elbow injury and surgery. He threw 35 pitches (20 strikes), allowing two runs and two hits over 2.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Next Up : The Comets take the field for their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark following a day off Monday. Opening Night fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, which falls on a $2 Tuesday. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2025

