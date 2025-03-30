Sugar Land Rallies But OKC Scores in Ninth to Beat Space Cowboys 3-2

SUGAR LAND, TX - After rallying from down 2-0 in the early frames, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-2) saw the Oklahoma City Comets (2-1) manufacture a run in the top of the ninth in a 3-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. made the start for Sugar Land and struck out the side in the first. McCullers then allowed a one-out single, a walk and a two-RBI double in the second, putting OKC up 2-0. However, the righty induced a lineout and a flyout to navigate the frame without allowing any further damage. McCullers threw 35 pitches, 20 strikes in his 2.0 innings. Highlights of McCullers outing can be found here, and McCullers full availability following his outing is available here.

Out of the bullpen, LHP Brandon Walter hit the first two batters he saw before going nine-up, nine-down with three strikeouts in 3.0 hitless innings. RHP Rhett Kouba, LHP Bennett Sousa and RHP Nick Hernandez all added scoreless innings of relief work.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jesús Bastidas connected for his first home run of the year to cut Sugar Land's deficit to one. Zack Short drew a one-out walk in the seventh and scored on a Tommy Sacco Jr. triple to right to level the game, but Sugar Land was unable to bring in Sacco and went to the ninth tied. RHP Logan VanWey (L, 0-1) was called upon from the bullpen, and after an opposite-field single, Chris Okey reached on a bunt for the Comets. Both runners were sacrificed over, and following an intentional walk, a full count walk to Alex Freeland forced in the go-ahead run. Sugar Land put the tying run on in their half of the ninth when Short doubled with one out, and a walk to Sacco gave the Space Cowboys the winning run on base, but RHP Jack Little (S, 1) got a fielder's choice and a flyout to lock down the win for OKC.

NOTABLE:

Lance McCullers Jr. utilized all four of his pitches on Sunday, throwing the knuckle curve (31%), changeup (31%), sinker (23%) and slider (14%). He sinker topped out at 94.9 mph and averaged 93.2 mph for the day.

INF Zack Short earned two more walks on Sunday, going 1-for-2, 2B, R, 2 BB, K. Short has drawn six walks in three games with Sugar Land, the most in the Pacific Coast League in the early stages of the season (next - 3 walks, 10 players).

Brice Matthews stole his second base in as many games. He is now 5-for-5 in his Sugar Land career in stolen base attempts.

LHP Brandon Walter made his first appearance in an official game since September 22, 2023 with Worcester against Lehigh Valley. He threw 39 pitches, 25 strikes.

The Space Cowboys dropped two out of three in their Opening Weekend series for a second straight year. Sugar Land won on Opening Night in Round Rock in 2024 before losing their next two contests.

Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land heads to Durham to begin a six-game series with the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night. RHP AJ Blubaugh is set to make his first start of the year against RHP Joe Boyle of Durham for a 5:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

