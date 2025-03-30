Isotopes Fall to River Cats, 5-1

March 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







West Sacramento, CA - For the second consecutive night, Sacramento pitching shut down Albuquerque's lineup, and a late home run put the game on ice. Brett Auerbach's two-run clout in the eighth inning was the decisive blow as the River Cats earned a 5-1 victory at Sutter Health Park.

Ryan Ritter launched a one-out solo homer in the first inning for the Isotopes first run in 2025. However, the River Cats pitching staff combined to retire 21 of the final 22 batters they faced, not allowing a hit after the third inning.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has lost the first two games of a season for the fourth time in team history (also: 2004 at Memphis, 2016 at Tacoma, 2021 vs. Sugar Land). The 2004 and 2021 clubs went on to lose their third game before claiming a victory in the fourth contest.

- The Isotopes have scored just one run over their first two games, establishing a team low. In 2004, Albuquerque dropped the opener 5-2 at Memphis before falling 3-0 the next day.

- Ritter became the first Isotopes player to homer for his first Triple-A hit since Zac Veen on Aug. 25, 2024 at Sugar Land.

- Albuquerque has dropped 10 of their last 11 games in Sacramento, dating back to June 4, 2024. The Isotopes have scored just 25 runs during the span, with seven coming in their lone victory.

- For the first time since May 17-18, 2022 at Salt Lake, the Isotopes were held to one run in a two-game span. They dropped the aforementioned contests to the Bees by final scores of 3-1 and 8-0.

- Yanquiel Fernández threw out Grant McCray attempting to score on a base hit in the sixth inning. Fernández was credited with another outfield assist later in the game, when he teamed up with second baseman Adael Amador to cut down Oslevis Basabe who tried to come across from second base on a sacrifice fly. Fernández has five outfield assists in 35 games at the Triple-A level.

- Ronaiker Palma started behind the plate and went 1-for-3, singling to left field on the first pitch he saw as an Isotope.

- Ryan Rolison made his 2025 debut and struck out three batters in 2.0 perfect innings, throwing 19 of 27 pitches for strikes.

- Juan Mejia tossed 1.1 frames in his first Triple-A outing, allowing two hits and one earned run while issuing a pair of walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes will attempt to salvage the series finale tomorrow behind top Rockies prospect Chase Dollander, who is slated to start on the mound in his Triple-A debut. Left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt will get the nod for Sacramento. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT).

