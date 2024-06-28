Isotopes Announce Change to Start Time for Sunday, July 14 Game, First Pitch Now Set for 12:05 PM against the Tacoma Rainiers

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that the scheduled first pitch for the Sunday, July 14 game against the Tacoma Rainiers has been changed to 12:05 pm with gates opening at 11:00 am.

The first 3,000 fans 21 & older will receive an Isotopes Tumbler, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino.

Please call (505) 924-2255 or stop by the Box Office at Rio Grande Credit Union Field with any additional questions.

