Isotopes Announce Change to Start Time for Sunday, July 14 Game, First Pitch Now Set for 12:05 PM against the Tacoma Rainiers
June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that the scheduled first pitch for the Sunday, July 14 game against the Tacoma Rainiers has been changed to 12:05 pm with gates opening at 11:00 am.
The first 3,000 fans 21 & older will receive an Isotopes Tumbler, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino.
Please call (505) 924-2255 or stop by the Box Office at Rio Grande Credit Union Field with any additional questions.
