Bees Plate Six in Ninth Inning to Stun Isotopes, 8-7

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes suffered their toughest loss of the season on Thursday night, as visiting Salt Lake plated six runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun Albuquerque 8-7.

Matt Koch inherited a bases-loaded, one-out jam with a 7-3 lead. Pinch-hitter Jack Lopez cut the deficit in half with a two-run double, then after a strikeout, Kyren Paris tied the contest by singling up the middle. A batter later, Michael Stefanic provided the game-winning hit with a single to left field.

The loss spoiled an outstanding starting pitching performance by Peter Lambert, who allowed one baserunner through six innings. He ended up working 6.1 frames of two-hit, two-run ball. Offensively, Greg Jones led the way with a triple and home run.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the second-biggest ninth inning blown lead in a loss during a home game in Isotopes history. On Sept. 1, 2010, Albuquerque led Iowa 13-6 heading into the ninth, then the Cubs exploded for nine runs in a 15-13 triumph.

- The Isotopes lost a game when leading after eight innings for the third time in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, June 19 vs. Oklahoma City). Additionally, Albuquerque took a ninth inning lead on May 23 at Salt Lake, but allowed three runs in the bottom half for a walk-off defeat, 9-8.

- Albuquerque dropped to 6-14 in one-run games, including 4-6 at home. Tonight was their first contest decided by a lone tally at Isotopes Park since June 1 vs. Oklahoma City (10-9 victory).

- Tonight marked the second-most runs allowed in the ninth inning by Albuquerque's pitching staff this season. On March 31, El Paso scored eight in the final frame of an eventual 16-15 victory.

- By scoring first, the Isotopes have plated the initial run in five consecutive ballgames, their longest stretch since Sept. 16-23, 2022 (seven: vs. Oklahoma City, at Sugar Land).

- Jones' blast marked Albuquerque's 14th in a row with at least one home run, their longest stretch since May 18-June 2, 2023 (14). The Isotopes are four games away from tying the franchise record of 18-straight, set from Aug. 9-28, 2022.

- Lambert (3.2 IP) is tied for the second-longest perfect game by an Isotope in 2024 (also: Karl Kauffmann, June 2 vs. Oklahoma City). Ty Blach retired the first dozen El Paso batters on April 18.

- Lambert produced his longest outing since lasting seven full frames on Aug. 18, 2023 vs. Chicago (AL), when he allowed just four hits and one run. Tonight was the seven time an Albuquerque hurler worked into the seventh inning (last: Tanner Gordon, June 22 at Oklahoma City) and tied for the second-fewest hits relented (min 5.0 IP) along with Karl Kauffmann (March 30 vs. El Paso) and Noah Davis (June 7 at Sacramento). Kauffmann's one-hit performance through five innings Wednesday is the lowest in that timeframe.

- Jones has recorded two hits in four of his five games since being optioned from Colorado on June 22. Tonight was his first contest with multiple extra-base knocks since April 16, 2023 with Double-A Montgomery, when he also tripled and homered. Jones has reached base in 18 consecutive starts for Albuquerque, compiling a .303/.391/.539 slash line during the stretch.

- Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-5 showing, producing RBI singles in the first and third innings. Stovall is 17-for-41 with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and seven multi-hit efforts during the span.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4, his ninth multi-hit game of the season for Albuquerque. This is the second time he has produced two hits in back-to-back contests in 2024 (also: June 15-16 vs. El Paso).

- Farmington, New Mexico native Chase Silseth started for the Bees and allowed 10 hits in 5.2 innings, tied for the second-most knocks relented by an opposing starter (also: Eduardo Salazar, April 27 vs. Oklahoma City; Gabe Mosser, May 9 at El Paso).

- In his last 11 appearances (Colorado and Albuquerque) dating back to May 23 at Oakland, Koch has compiled a 13.06 ERA (10.1 IP/15 ER) with three blown saves during the span.

- Julio Carreras and Trevor Boone each stole a base, the 32nd occurrence of the Isotopes recording multiple swipes in a contest this season.

- Salt Lake's Keston Hiura connected on two home runs, the 13th multi-homer performance by an opposing batter in 2024 (last: Cal Mitchell, June 11 vs. El Paso). The last Bees player to accomplish the feat against Albuquerque was Jordyn Adams on June 1, 2023, when he drove in all seven Salt Lake runs (pair of three-run homers and a bases-loaded walk) in a 7-6 victory.

On Deck: Friday is Country Night at the ballpark. Gates open early at 5:00 pm, and Cowbells will be given to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureua. A pre-game concert by Nathaniel Krantz (presented by the Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon) is scheduled to take place atop the right-field berm, weather permitting. Former Rockies all-star German Marquez is scheduled to make his first start at Isotopes Park since April 20, 2017, as he is rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John Surgery last year. First pitch between Albuquerque and Salt Lake is set for 6:35 pm.

