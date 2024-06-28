Aces double-up on OKC, 4-2

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club fell short in another close game, as the Reno Aces won, 4-2, Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces (2-1/37-41) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Oklahoma City (1-2/41-37) tied the game in the third inning when Kody Hoese drew a bases-loaded walk, but OKC failed to score again with the bases still loaded with one out. Ronaldo Hernández homered in the fourth inning to put Reno back in front. The Aces started off the fifth inning with three straight hits to score two runs and extend the lead 4-1. OKC was still sitting on one run until the ninth inning, when Austin Gauthier led off the frame with a home run. OKC put the tying runs on base with one out and had the tying runs in scoring position with two outs when Reno closer Christian Montes de Oca struck out James Outman to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City fell to 9-14 in June, 4-10 over the last 14 games overall and 2-6 in the team's last eight road games...Each of OKC's last four losses have been by one or two runs, as OKC is now 2-9 in games decided by one or two runs in June.

-Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and a walk. Over the last two games, Gauthier is 5-for-7 with three extra-base hits and two walks, reaching base in seven of nine plate appearances.

-Drew Avans was hit by a pitch in the third inning, extending his current on-base streak to 22 games. Avans also stole his team-leading 25th base of the season.

-Starting pitcher River Ryan continued to build up his workload, throwing a season-high 59 pitches over a season-high 3.2 innings. He allowed one run and two hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. After giving up a quick run with one out in the first inning, he retired 10 of his final 12 batters faced.

-OKC's offense went 1-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up: OKC looks to regroup in Reno starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Friday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

