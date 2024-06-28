Allen Dazzles, Reno Overpowers Oklahoma City in 3-1 Win

Reno, Nev. - Logan Allen's sparkling performance on the mound lead the way in the Reno Aces (3-1, 38-41) 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-3, 41-38) on Friday at Greater Nevada Field. Allen punched out a season-high six batters in 5 1/3 frames with only one walk, helping Reno secure their third consecutive win.

Adrian Del Castillo smashed his 15 th home run of the campaign, a 403-foot shot into right field to put the Aces up 3-0. The big fly is the backstop's Pacific Coast League-leading 47 th extra-base hit of the year.

Pavin Smith started the scoring with an RBI triple in the bottom of the first to drive in Del Castillo. Since June 20 th, the 28-year-old has gone 14-for-31 (.451) with six extra-base hits, five RBI, and five walks in 35 plate appearances.

Deyvison De Los Santos stepped in behind Smith, driving his teammate in on a line-drive RBI single into left field. The Diamondback's #14 overall prospect has been on a terror since his promotion to AAA-Reno, slashing .308/.355/.615 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 130 at-bats.

Austin Pope delivered his 11 th consecutive scoreless inning after punching out two in his lone inning of work in the win. In that stretch, the right-hander has struck out 21 while only allowing one walk.

The Aces will look to tie a season-high four consecutive wins in Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Pavin Smith: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Logan Allen: (W, 1-1), 5 1.3 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Austin Pope: 1.0 IP, 2 K; Extends Scoreless Inning Streak to 11.0

