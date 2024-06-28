Chihuahuas Down Donuts, 10-0

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Donuts (1-3 | 38-40) were devoured by the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-1 | 34-45) at Dell Diamond on Friday by a final score of 10-0. It was the second time in the series that Round Rock failed to plate a run.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (8-4, 5.19) took the loss after allowing nine runs, seven of which were earned, on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings. El Paso reliever LHP Luke Westphal (1-1, 6.08) earned the victory as he tossed 2.0 perfect frames with two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

A grand slam by DH Tirso Ornelas in the top of the first inning put the Chihuahuas up 4-0. C Chandler Seagle made it 5-0 after an RBI single.

El Paso added four more to their tally in the sixth to make it 9-0. Three singles, a double and a triple accounted for the four runs which all came with two outs.

The Chihuahuas tacked on one run in the ninth to make it 10-0 with 3B Matthew Batten scoring on an error.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue had his on-base streak of 42 games at the Triple-A level come to an end. The streak dated back to August 18, 2023.

RHP Aidan Anderson and RHP Josh Sborz combined for 2.1 innings of shutout baseball out of the Donuts bullpen.

The Express were shutout for the seventh time in the last 31 games and for the sixth time this month. Four of the shutouts have come at the hands of El Paso.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for game five of the six-game set on Saturday night. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter (3-3, 3.67) is scheduled to take on El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-5, 8.68). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.

