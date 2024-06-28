OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-2/41-37) at Reno Aces (2-1/37-41)

Game #79 of 150/Second Half #4 of 75/Road #43 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Alec Gamboa (1-3, 2.95) vs. RNO-LHP Logan Allen (0-1, 4.74)

Friday, June 28, 2024 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club meets the Reno Aces for the fourth time in the six-game series between the teams at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...After back-to-back wins, OKC has now lost back-to-back games and looks to avoid a losing skid of at least three games for the third time in a 15-game span. OKC is now 4-10 over the last 14 games and is 9-14 in the month of June.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club fell short in another close game, as the Reno Aces won, 4-2, Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Oklahoma City tied the game in the third inning when Kody Hoese drew a bases-loaded walk, but OKC failed to score again with the bases still loaded with one out. Ronaldo Hernández homered in the fourth inning to put Reno back in front. The Aces started off the fifth inning with three straight hits to score two runs and extend the lead 4-1. OKC was still sitting on one run until the ninth inning when Austin Gauthier led off the frame with a home run. OKC put the tying runs on base with one out and had the tying runs in scoring position with two outs when Christian Montes de Oca struck out James Outman to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Alec Gamboa (1-3) makes his 11th appearance of the season with OKC and third start...Gamboa last pitched June 21 against Albuquerque, following starter River Ryan and pitching 3.0 innings. He allowed three runs and five hits - both season highs - and was charged with the loss. He also had a season-high six strikeouts against two walks...He turned in his best outing of the season June 16 in Sugar Land, when he tossed a season-high 4.1 innings of scoreless relief and collected his first win of 2024, allowing four hits with three strikeouts...As a starter/opener this season, Gamboa has allowed two runs and three hits over 5.2 innings...Gamboa made one appearance for OKC from mid-April to early June, spending time on the Injured List until pitching one inning May 18 in Sacramento and then was placed on the Development List. Since his return, he has made four appearances and has allowed five runs and 12 hits over 13.0 innings, with 15 strikeouts against six walks...Gamboa split the 2023 season between Double-A Tulsa and OKC, logging a career-high 37 appearances with a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .196 BAA with 76 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He made 23 appearances with OKC (three starts) in 2023. He made his Triple-A debut in June and went on to post a 2-4 record and 4.91 ERA over 40.1 IP with OKC. He had 43 K's and issued 29 walks...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Fresno City College and is in his fifth professional season.

Against the Aces: 2024: 4-5 2023: 9-3 All-time: 47-36 At RNO: 18-17 Oklahoma City and Reno play their second and final series this season - and lone series of 2024 at Greater Nevada Field - as the teams open the second half of the PCL season...The teams split their first series of the season May 21-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC won the first two games before Reno won three of the final four meetings, including a 6-0 shutout in the series finale. Both teams scored 30 runs during the first series and OKC hit six homers while holding Reno to two home runs. Andre Lipcius led OKC with eight hits while Hunter Feduccia and Austin Gauthier each had four RBI...Entering tonight, Reno has won four of the last five matchups...Oklahoma City won the 2023 season series, 9-3, and took six of the last seven games. OKC outscored the Aces, 108-83, last season and batted .340 as a team with 20 home runs in 12 games...Over a six-game series in Reno July 25-30, 2023, OKC scored 61 runs, including four games with at least 13 runs. However, OKC also allowed at least 11 runs in three games during the series...Last season's series victory against the Aces was OKC's first since the 2015 season, as OKC went 0-2-4 in season series with Reno from 2016-22...Prior to consecutive losses Wednesday and Thursday, OKC had gone 10-2 in the team's previous 12 games at Greater Nevada Field.

Close Calls: With last night's defeat, OKC has lost back-to-back games by two runs or less and fell to 1-6 in its last seven games decided by two runs or less. Each of OKC's last four losses have now been by one or two runs (six total runs), and so far in June, OKC is 2-9 in games decided by two runs or less...Through 77 games overall for OKC this season, 41 have been decided by two runs or less (53.2 percent) as OKC has played the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season, going 18-23. OKC's 23 combined losses in those close games are most in the league...In 2023, OKC played in 68 games decided by two runs or less, going 40-28 in those games.

Drew Up: Although Drew Avans was held without a hit last night, he was hit by a pitch in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 22 games for the longest active on-base streak in the league and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024, trailing only Trey Sweeney's 27-game on-base streak to start the season. During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is batting .315 (29x92) with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 13 walks and 22 runs scored. Avans last reached base in more than 22 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022, which was the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...On Wednesday, Avans eclipsed 400 hits during his Oklahoma City career and ranks third all-time among OKC players in the Bricktown era (since 1998) with 401 hits. He is 13 hits away from surpassing Esteban Germán for second place...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (222) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 408 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (401) and fifth in doubles (75)...Through his first 21 games of June, Avans is bating .326 (28x86) with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. His 28 hits this month and 20 runs scored in June lead OKC...Avans leads the Minors with 67 runs scored this season. He is also tied for first in the PCL with seven triples, while his 41 walks are tied for third in the league, his 25 stolen bases are fourth and his 86 hits are tied for fourth.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City has homered in five straight games, hitting six homers, after hitting just one home run over the previous four games. OKC has also now homered in seven consecutive road games, hitting 13 homers over the stretch that included four games in Sugar Land and the first three games of the current series in Reno...OKC has hit 32 home runs over 23 games in June and overall this season, OKC's 104 home runs are tied for third-most in the PCL. Now 67 of OKC's 104 total homers this season have come on the road (42 G) - the second-most homers in the league for an away team...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 20 home runs, while Andre Lipcius ranks tied for second in the league with 18 homers...On the other hand, Reno homered last night as well and has hit six homers through the first three games of the series, including four home runs Wednesday. It was the fourth time this season an opponent hit four home runs against OKC, but the third time it's happened this month and second time in an eight-game stretch. OKC has now allowed at least one home run in a season-high nine straight games (16 HR). OKC last allowed a home run in nine consecutive games as part of a 10-game stretch April 30-May 10, 2023 (16 HR)...OKC has allowed 71 total home runs this season - tied for fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 33 home runs through 23 games in June - third-most in the PCL - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games), and 46.5 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 23 games. OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 11 of the last 12 games, for a total of 20 home runs...Of Reno's 16 runs scored this series, 11 of them have scored on the Aces' six home runs.

The Warden: Ryan Ward singled and drew a walk last night as he extended his on-base streak to 15 games - the longest of his pro career. During the streak, which started June 11, Ward is 17-for-58 (.293) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, eight walks and 10 runs scored...On Wednesday, Ward went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI, collecting his team-leading 16th multi-RBI game and 11th game with three-plus RBI...Ward has collected an extra-base hit in five of his last seven games and has seven RBI during that time. Overall this season, 37 of Ward's 61 hits have gone for extra bases and he leads the PCL with a .653 SLG and 20 homers, while his .989 OPS ranks second. He ranks fourth in the PCL with 37 XBH and seventh with 58 RBI despite spending three weeks on the Injured List in May and playing in only 54 games with OKC this season...His 21 total homers this season, including one while on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, are tied for second-most in all of the Minors.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense last night by going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and a walk. Over the last two games, Gauthier is 5-for-7 with three extra-base hits and two walks, reaching base in seven of nine plate appearances. Last night he hit his first home run since May 9 at Sugar Land...Gauthier leads OKC with 18 walks in 21 games this month. Since joining OKC May 7, Gauthier ranks fourth in the PCL with 30 walks.

Bend in the Road: With losses each of the last two nights, OKC is now 2-6 in its last eight road games. Overall this season, OKC is 22-20 on the road, but is 4-7 on the road in June and 11-13 since May 10 following an 11-7 start in road games this season...OKC sports a .287 batting average as a team on the road - tied for second-highest in the league - compared to .253 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - seventh in the league. OKC has scored 297 runs on the road through 42 games (7.07 rpg) compared to 175 runs in 36 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (4.86 rpg)...Last season, OKC went 48-27 on the road and did not lose its 20th road game until August 16 at Salt Lake.

The Rundown: OKC was held to two runs last night after scoring a combined 20 runs over the previous three games. Last night was the third time in the last six games OKC scored three runs or less and second time in the last five games to tally no more than two runs...OKC's offense went 1-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position Thursday as OKC was held to seven hits overall for the team's lowest hit total in eight games. Over the team's last 11 losses, OKC is 17-for-97 (.175) with runners in scoring position...Last night was the 19th time OKC scored two or fewer runs in a game and fell to 0-19 in those games...OKC has allowed four or fewer runs in five of the last six games following a stretch where they allowed eight or more runs in four of the previous six games. Yesterday was also the team's 15th loss when allowing four or fewer runs. In 2023, OKC lost 14 times all season when holding opponents to four or fewer runs.

Around the Horn: James Outman drew a walk last night, but his six-game hitting streak came to end. He went 10-for-28 (.357) over the six games...Jonathan Araúz did not play last night, but is 8-for-23 over his last six games...OKC's stretch of a season-high seven straight games with an error (10 E) came to an end Thursday...In the team's last two losses, OKC has left 20 runners on base and has 38 runners left on base in the last four losses. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 618 runners left on base this season.

