Silver Sox Bullpen Holds Down the Baseball Club in 4-2 Victory
June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (2-1, 37-41) leaned on the combination of Konnor Pilkington, Chris Rodriguez, Joe Jacques, Josh Green, Erich Uelman, and Christian Montes De Oca in part of a bullpen day, guiding them to a 4-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-2, 41-37) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Pilkington got the starting nod, allowing one run across 2 1/3 innings with two walks and two punchouts. Jacques, Rodriguez, Green, and Uelman trailed the southpaw, silencing the Baseball Club, surrendering only two hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 frames. Montes De Oca entered the ninth to close out the win, relinquishing one run with two punchouts, earning his seventh save of the year.
Ronaldo Hernandez continued to be a pleasant surprise for Reno, smashing his sixth home run of the campaign, a 468-foot no-doubt shot off the scoreboard in left field. Despite only appearing in 35 games, the backstop has been efficient, hitting .330/.372/.557 with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 113 plate appearances.
Kyle Garlick got the Silver Sox on the board in the first inning, smacking a double down the left-field line to drive in Adrian Del Castillo. The power-hitter has been a staple in Reno's lineup, leading the team in home runs (16) and RBI (60).
Reno will look for their third consecutive win in Friday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Kyle Garlick: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
Aces Bullpen: 8.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
