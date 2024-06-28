Chihuahuas Blank, Batter Round Rock, 10-0

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 10-0 Friday night at Dell Diamond. It was El Paso's fourth shutout this season, with all four taking place in Round Rock.

The Chihuahuas scored five runs in their 10-batter top of the first inning. El Paso has scored 12 first inning runs through the first four games of the series. Friday's first inning rally included a grand slam by Tirso Ornelas, El Paso's third grand slam of the season and the first since Graham Pauley's on April 11 in Sacramento. Ornelas has hit five home runs in the last 10 games.

Sean Reynolds, Glenn Otto and Luke Westphal all pitched multiple innings in the shutout for El Paso. It was the sixth time Round Rock has been shut out in June. The 10-run win tied the Chihuahuas' biggest margin of victory this season. El Paso's last three games have all been exactly two hours and 38 minutes long.

Team Records: El Paso (3-1), Round Rock (1-3)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-5, 8.68) vs. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter (3-3, 3.61). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

