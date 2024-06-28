Aces Win, 3-1, Over OKC

For the second consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club could not gain any traction at the plate, as the Reno Aces won, 3-1, Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno (3-1/38-41) wasted no time taking the lead in the first inning, using a pair of run-scoring hits with two outs to go ahead, 2-0. Oklahoma City (1-3/41-38) had two runners on base with none out in the second and third innings, as well as a runner at second base with none out in the fourth inning, but could not score. Reno's Adrian Del Castillo homered in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The OKC pitching staff escaped jams in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the game in striking distance. Chris Owings homered in the ninth inning to break up Reno's shutout bid, and Oklahoma City got the tying run to the plate with two outs before falling.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City fell to 9-15 in June, 4-11 over the last 15 games overall and 2-7 in the team's last nine road games...Each of OKC's last five losses have been by one or two runs, as OKC is now 2-10 in games decided by one or two runs in June...This is the third time in the last 15 games OKC has lost at least three straight games.

-Chris Owings homered in the ninth inning to provide OKC's only run. It was his seventh home run of the season...Oklahoma City has gone deep in six straight games.

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk. Over the last three games, Gauthier is 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits and three walks, reaching base in seven nine of 13 plate appearances...Over his last five games, Gauthier is 8-for-18.

-The OKC pitching staff yielding four or fewer runs for the third time in four games this series at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field. It's also the sixth time in seven games OKC kept the opposition to four or fewer runs...Friday marked the 10th time this season OKC allowed three or fewer runs in a loss.

-OKC's offense went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position the team is 0-for-the-last-17 with RISP going back to Wednesday night.

Next Up: Oklahoma City tries to bust out of its rut Saturday at 8:35 p.m. CT Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

