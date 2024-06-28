Bastidas Homers, But Offense Quiet in Close Contest

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-28, 2-2) started off the scoring early, but could not fight off the Tacoma Rainiers (45-34, 2-2) in a tight 3-2 loss at Constellation Field on Friday night.

On the second pitch he saw, lead-off man Jesús Bastidas pulled a home run to left field to give the Space Cowboys a quick lead in the bottom of the first. It was Bastidas' 17th homer of the year and his fourth lead-off bomb for Sugar Land. Tacoma responded the next frame with a pair of runs off spot-starter RHP Cesar Gomez to catapult them to a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, with Bastidas on second base and Grae Kessinger at the plate, Kessinger tapped a pitch from RHP Casey Lawrence (W, 5-6) through the hole between third base and shortstop into left field, tying the game up at two.

When the sixth frame rolled around, Tacoma took the advantage of a two-out single off LHP Parker Mushinski (1-1) in his third inning of work to score Samad Taylor at third.

Other than scattering seven hits, the Space Cowboys offense was unable to scrape anything across the plate other than the first and third inning, with the Tacoma pitching staff retiring the final 13 Sugar Land batters that came to the plate. Pedro León saved the Space Cowboys from extra-bases trouble twice; once in the third off the bat of Jason Vosler and the other in the seventh, when León dove to his right to catch a sinking liner from Luis Urías.

The Space Cowboys will take on the Tacoma Rainiers as the Dulces de Sugar Land on Saturday night. LHP Colton Gordon (4-0, 4.67) will take the mound in a 7:05 pm CT first pitch against Tacoma's RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 1.91). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

