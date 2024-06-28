Rainiers Win Behind Strong Pitching

June 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-34) evened the series, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-28) by a score of 3-2, Friday at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land got the scoring started with their first batter of the game, as Jesus Bastidas clubbed a leadoff solo home run. Tacoma answered with two runs of their own in the second on a sacrifice fly from Leo Rivas and an RBI single from Seby Zavala.

The Space Cowboys tied it in the third on an RBI single from Grae Kessinger to make it 2-2. That was all the scoring Casey Lawrence allowed, as the right-hander tossed a quality start, striking out five over his six innings of work.

It stayed 2-2 until the sixth, when the Rainiers regained the lead on an RBI single from Jonatan Clase. Kirby Snead and Trevor Kelley kept the one-run lead intact, combining to throw two scoreless innings of relief, striking out five of the six batters they retired.

Joey Krehbiel continued the strong pitching effort for Tacoma, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: After collecting three hits last night, Jonatan Clase went 2-for-5 tonight, driving in a run as well. The outfielder is now hitting .284 on the year for Tacoma. Samad Taylor had his second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Trevor Kelley struck out the side on nine pitches, throwing an immaculate inning. He lowered his ERA to 3.24 in a team-high 29 games this year.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

