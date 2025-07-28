IShowSpeed vs. MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Speed takes on MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: "I'll be back and better!"
From trying his hand at the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T, to the Passing Challenge presented by Bounty, to meeting an armadillo named Speed Bump - iShowSpeed made the most of his All-Star experience.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 28, 2025
- CF Montréal Kick off Leagues Cup against Club León Tuesday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gameplan Podcast Launches to Spotlight the People Driving the Business of Sports - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Exercises Buyout on Defender Luis Abram - Atlanta United FC
- Carson Locker Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Leagues Cup 2025 Versus Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Los Angeles FC
- Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Pedro Soma from Spain's UE Cornellà - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder David Vazquez on Loan from Philadelphia Union - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match at Subaru Park on October 23 - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.