IShowSpeed vs. MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

July 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Speed takes on MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: "I'll be back and better!"

From trying his hand at the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T, to the Passing Challenge presented by Bounty, to meeting an armadillo named Speed Bump - iShowSpeed made the most of his All-Star experience.







