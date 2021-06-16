Isbel, Rivera Homer in Loss to Louisville

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers hit two more home runs but could not overcome an early six-run deficit in an 8-5 loss to the Louisville Bats on Wednesday at Werner Park.

Louisville (13-24) scored the game's first run three pitches into the game, when Mark Payton lofted a solo home run against right-hander Eddie Butler (Loss, 2-1). After an infield single and a throwing error put Narciso Crook at second base, Logan Morrison drove him in with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Bats tacked on four more runs in the second inning on two walks and three singles, including RBI singles from Payton, Crook, and Morrison, ending Butler's start after 1.2 innings and giving Louisville a 6-0 lead.

Omaha was held hitless by Louisville left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (Win, 1-1) until the third, when shortstop Alcides Escobar singled to right, extending his hitting streak to nine games. His streak is tied with outfielder Edward Olivares and infielder Angelo Castellano for the longest Chasers hitting streak of the season.

Omaha (26-11) cut the deficit in half in the fourth. With runners on the corners and two outs, designated hitter Meibrys Viloria and catcher Sebastian Rivero combined to drive in three runs with back-to-back doubles. The Chasers added a run in the fifth on a solo homer from third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, his 10th home run of the season. The Storm Chasers are now the only team in Minor League Baseball with four players that have at least 10 home runs.

The Bats battled back to extend their advantage in the sixth, when TJ Friedl lifted a two-run homer to left against left-hander Jake Kalish, who had thrown 3.2 scoreless innings before allowing the home run.

Omaha's final run in the game came in the eighth, a solo home run from left fielder Kyle Isbel.

Cionel Pérez (Save, 1) recorded the final three outs for Louisville.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with Louisville on Thursday, when right-hander Jakob Junis (0-1, 3.86) faces RHP Hunter Greene, who is making his Triple-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on1180 The Zone. Because tomorrow's first pitch temperature is scheduled to be 107 degrees, all Baseline Box seats will be $1.07 plus fees.

