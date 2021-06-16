Moniak, Haseley lead charge in win over WooSox

(Worcester, MA) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-19) outfielders Adam Haseley and Mickey Moniak combined to go 4-for-9 with a home run each and 7 RBI on Wednesday night. The IronPigs won 8-2 against the Worcester Red Sox (24-14).

Moniak gave Lehigh Valley an 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when he hit solo home run against Daniel Gossett (4-2). It was Moniak's seventh home run of the season. IronPigs starting pitcher Ramon Rosso proceeded to pitch three scoreless innings. Ethan Evanko (3-1) struck out two batters over three scoreless innings in relief of Rosso.

The Pigs extended their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning against Gossett. Scott Kingery hit an RBI double to score Rafael Marchan. Haseley hit a two-run single to score Kingery and Darick Hall then Moniak followed with a two-run double to score Haseley and Matt Vierling.

Haseley hit a two-run home run against Zac Grotz in the top of the sixth inning to give Lehigh Valley an 8-0 lead. The home run for Haseley was his first of the season.

Mauricio Llovera pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Evanko in the bottom of the seventh inning. The WooSox scored two runs off J.D. Hammer in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the IronPigs lead to 8-2. Johan Mieses scored with the bases loaded on a walk by Franchy Cordero and Yairo Munoz hit an RBI single to score Josh Ockimey.

Neftali Feliz pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 inning in relief to close out the game for Lehigh Valley.

The IronPigs and WooSox play on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. from Polar Park.

