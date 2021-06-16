Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, June 16th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (15-22) at Indianapolis Indians (19-17) Game 2 of 6

Victory Field / Indianapolis, IN Game #38 of 120 / Away Game #14 of 60

RHP Tommy Parsons (1-2, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped the series-opener in Indianapolis by a score of 6-1 on Tuesday night. Things went south right out of the gates for the 'Birds, as the Indians scored a run in the first, two in the second, and one in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Memphis scored its only run of the game in the fifth inning on an RBI triple from Irving Lopez. Indianapolis tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and used solid bullpen work to secure the 6-1 win.

Memphis Starter: Tommy Parsons will make his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Parsons' last outing came last Thursday at AutoZone Park against Gwinnett. Parsons allowed three runs in the first inning that night, but only yielded one more tally over his final four innings of work on the day. The 25-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch over his last three starts, allowing 16 earned runs in 16.0 innings during that stretch. In his prior three outings, Parsons had allowed just three earned runs in 16.0 innings. Parsons has done an excellent job giving the 'Birds length this season, lasting at least five innings in each of his last five appearances. The Ohio native is in his fourth season in the Cardinals' organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Adrian College.

Indianapolis Starter: Beau Sulser gets the ball for Indianapolis today. Sulser will be making his eighth start of the season for the Indians. The 27-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start to the season but has been excellent over his last two starts. In 9.1 innings of work, Sulser has yielded just three runs in starts against Columbus and Nashville. Sulser had an excellent 2019 season with Double-A Altoona, posting a 2.72 ERA in 96 innings of work, and was named an Eastern League All-Star. The California native began his professional career as a reliever, with 71 of his first 77 appearances coming out of the bullpen. 13 of his last 17 appearances have been starts, including all seven this season. Sulser was Pittsburgh's 10th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Dartmouth College.

On-Base Machine: Kramer Robertson has been getting on base at an incredible rate over his last eight games. During that stretch, Robertson has walked 11 times, has five hits, and has been hit by a pitch. That run has raised Robertson's on-base percentage from .340 to .393 for the season. His on-base percentage in June sits at .462. His 24 walks on the season are the fourth-most in all of Triple-A baseball.

Welcome Back, Lars: Lars Nootbaar returned to the Redbirds' lineup from the injured list on Tuesday and picked up right where he left off, reaching base twice on a single and walk. The single extended Nootbaar's hit streak to six games, dating back to before his injury. Over his last 14 games, Nootbaar is 18-51 (.353) with four home runs and 13 RBI. For the season, the 23-year-old has played 17 games and is slashing a very impressive .328/.438/.574, giving him an OPS of 1.012.

Rally Birds: Sunday afternoon marked another comeback win for the Memphis Redbirds. 11 of the 'Birds 15 wins this season have occurred in come-from-behind fashion. Memphis also has ten wins by just one run.

A Welcome Addition: Grant Black has been a very reliable arm for the Redbirds since joining the team on June 6. Black had one tough outing, but in his other three, the 26-year-old has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters.

Keeping up with Jones: Connor Jones has authored a very strong stretch out of the Memphis bullpen. Jones has not allowed a run in any of his last three appearances and six of his last seven outings have been scoreless. For the season, Jones has not allowed a run in nine of his 15 outings and has struck out 18 batters in 18.0 innings.

