Sounds Begin 12-Game, 13-Day Homestand on Tuesday, June 22

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park to host a 12-game, 13-day homestand on Tuesday, June 22. The first six-game series of the homestand welcomes the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, from June 22-27.

The second half of the homestand from June 29-July 4 is presented by Pepsi and welcomes the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, to First Horizon Park. It's the first visit to Nashville for a White Sox or Reds affiliate since the late 1990s.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The first of two Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Thursday, June 24 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, June 25 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

All fans are invited to stay for the postgame Friday fireworks celebration presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, June 26 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 vs. Charlotte - 6:15 p.m. (Please note new Sunday start time)

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

The first of two George Jones Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit a local animal non-profit. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, June 30 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The second of three Stars and Stripes Backpack giveaway presented by Advance Financial to the first 750 fans.

Thursday, July 1 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The second and final Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 2 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The Sounds will wear specialty camouflage military jerseys in honor of Independence Day and the MTSU Daniels Center.

Great American Club Level Cookout Offer - The unique two-day offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet, Budweiser or Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, exclusive Brauer Club Lounge access and a pair of Sounds branded sunglasses. Tickets start at $65 and can be upgraded to include a fully padded seat in the Houchens Insurance Group.

Sunday, July 4 vs. Louisville - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

A special postgame Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by Nashville International Airport.

Great American Club Level Cookout Offer - The unique two-day offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet, Budweiser or Bud Light draft beer, soda, water & tea, exclusive Brauer Club Lounge access and a pair of Sounds branded sunglasses. Tickets start at $65 and can be upgraded to include a fully padded seat in the Houchens Insurance Group.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon (following the postgame fireworks celebration).

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds' media partners include 102.5 The Game, ESPN 94.9, Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4 and FOX 17 News.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

