Gwinnett Stripers to Host Tributes to Hank Aaron, Phil Niekro from June 18-20

June 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are honoring the lives and legacies of two National Baseball Hall-of-Famers and Braves legends lost last off-season, Hank Aaron (Friday, June 18) and Phil Niekro (Sunday, June 20).

Hank Aaron Tribute Night (June 18, 7:05 PM first pitch)

Youth Baseball Donation through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund: The Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation and through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, will make a $20,000 donation to improve youth baseball in Northeast Georgia.

50/50 Raffle Donation: The proceeds from the Stripers' 50/50 Raffle will go to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund. Fans can purchase 100 tickets for $44.

No. 44 Added to Coolray Field's Outfield Wall: Aaron's No. 44, already retired across the Braves minor league system, will be officially added to Coolray Field's display of retired numbers on the outfield wall prior to the game. Hank joins his late brother Tommie, whose No. 23 has been displayed since 2012.

In-Game Videos and Tributes: Highlights from Aaron's Hall-of-Fame career will be shown throughout the game.

Fan Tribute Banner: The Stripers have put up a "Thank You Hank" banner (pictured below) near the Main Gate for fans to write their personal tributes to Aaron. Following the game on June 18, the banner will be given to the Aaron family.

Phil Niekro Tribute Day (June 20, 1:05 PM first pitch)

Special First Pitch: Niekro's grandson Chase will throw out the first pitch prior to the game.

In-Game Videos and Tributes: Highlights from Niekro's Hall-of-Fame career will be shown throughout the game. The Stripers will also recognize Niekro's numerous contributions to the Gwinnett franchise as a supporter and partner of the team from its inception in 2008.

No. 35 Added to Coolray Field's Outfield Wall: Niekro's No. 35, already retired across the Braves minor league system, will be officially added to Coolray Field's display of retired numbers on the outfield wall prior to the game.

50/50 Raffle Donation: The proceeds from the Stripers' 50/50 Raffle will go to Niekro's charity, the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center. Fans can purchase 50 tickets for $35 on Sunday only.

Return of "The Knucksie" Sandwich: The original signature sandwich of Coolray Field, "The Knucksie," returns in honor of Niekro, who lent his name to the ballpark's first restaurant from 2009-18. The sandwich (pictured below) contains smoked pulled pork covered in two different barbecue sauces, served open-faced on skillet corn bread along with pickles, caramelized onions, and coleslaw.

If media outlets are interested in coming out for either game, or in advance to speak to a representative of the Gwinnett Stripers about the games, please contact Dave Lezotte at dave.lezotte@braves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.