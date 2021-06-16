Red Wings to Increase Capacity Starting in July

ROCHESTER, NY - New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted across the state and this will have an impact on Frontier Field and the Red Wings. This will affect the seating bowl configuration, entry policies, and bag policies.

Effective immediately, there will no longer be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, and fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination upon entry if they have a ticket in a previously designated vaccinated section. Fans who already have tickets for games June 15-20 and June 22-27 do not need to do anything with their tickets and fans who are currently located in unvaccinated/socially distanced sections for those games can be assured that those sections where they are seated will remain socially distanced.

Fans who are unvaccinated are asked to continue to wear facemasks throughout Frontier Field, except for while drinking or eating in their seats. Likewise, employees who are unvaccinated will be required to remain masked.

Beginning July 6, the seating bowl will return to normal capacity levels aside from some tickets that will remain available with social distancing. These tickets are being reserved for fans who feel more comfortable sitting six feet away from other fans. Tickets for the July 6-11 homestand will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 29 while tickets for the rest of the 2021 season will go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m.

Starting with the July 27-August 1 homestand all Season Seat Holders who opted in for the 2021 season will be returned to their 2020 season seat location unless they notify the Red Wings by June 22 of their desire to remain in their current 2021 location.

Also effective June 16, the 2019 Frontier Field bag policy will go back into effect. Clear bags no larger than 16" x 16" x 12" will be allowed. All bags will be inspected by security upon entry, and will remain subject to inspection at any time while on the stadium premises. Security has the right to refuse attendance to anyone with a bag that is too large to inspect or to anyone who refuses to cooperate with the inspection process. Storage at Frontier Field facilities is not available. Fans are encouraged to come to Frontier Field with bags that can be easily inspected. Bulky items such as jackets and blankets should be removed from bags and hand-held to ease the inspection process.

The following items are allowed but may be inspected at any time:

- Collapsible strollers that can easily be stored at guest services

- Baseball gloves

- Diaper bags

- Baby bottles

- Standard-sized seat cushions

- Video and photo cameras

- Small radios (must be listened to via ear pieces)

- Personal sized umbrellas (no beach sized umbrellas)

Tickets for other non-Red Wings events will also abide by these same ticketing and entry policies.

