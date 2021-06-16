Memphis Drops Game Two in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - For the second straight night, the Memphis Redbirds lost to the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 6-1 final at Victory Field.

Starting pitching dominated the evening early. Beau Sulser was absolutely outstanding for Indianapolis (20-17), tossing six scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts. Sulser attacked the strike zone early and often on Wednesday night, throwing 61 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Tommy Parsons nearly matched Sulser pitch for pitch, allowing just one earned run in his first four innings of work. However, his start unraveled late. With two runners on base and two outs in the fifth, Chris Sharpe uncorked a three-run home run well past the left-field fence on a two-strike pitch, pushing the Indians' lead to 4-0. Parsons completed his start with a swinging strikeout to end the fifth, his seventh of the night.

Memphis (15-23) scored its only run in the eighth on an RBI single from Justin Williams. The outfielder is now 4-11 in four games of an MLB rehab stint with the Redbirds, driving in two runs in the process.

Indianapolis scored lone runs in the seventh and eighth to put the game out of reach. Five of their six runs came via a home run. Anthony Alford hit a solo shot in the first, while Jason Delay tacked on a solo home run of his own in the seventh.

