Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped in 8-2 Loss to Lehigh Valley

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (24-14) had their seven-game win streak snapped against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-19) on Wednesday night, an 8-2 loss at Polar Park.

Leigh Valley scored in the second, fifth and sixth on the way to handing the WooSox their first loss since June 6. The IronPigs got on the board in the second on a Mickey Moniak homer to center, a solo shot from the former first overall pick.

They broke the game wide open in the fifth, batting around against WooSox starter Daniel Gossett. A pair of singles began the threat, followed by an RBI double from Scott Kingery. The next batter, Adam Haseley, came through with a two-run single, and after an infield knock, Mickey Moniak picked up his third and fourth RBI of the night with a double. The six-hit inning made it 6-0 IronPigs.

Haseley brought home another two runs on a homer to right against Worcester's Zac Grotz, a blast that banged off the high wall. Caleb Simpson and Phillips Valdez followed Grotz with a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen in the seventh and eighth.

The first rally of the night for the Woosox came in the bottom of the eighth, backed by a Sweet Caroline-fueled crowd. Worcester loaded the bases on singles from Johan Mieses and Josh Ockimey, along with a walk to Marcus Wilson. That brought up Franchy Cordero, who worked the count to 3-2, then took ball four to bring home a run against reliever JD Hammer. Yairo Munoz came next, and he laced a single to center to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Brandon Brennan, assigned to Triple-A on Wednesday, returned with a scoreless ninth inning. The right-hander tossed three innings in his Boston debut on Saturday and did not allow a run against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The WooSox continue the six-game series Thursday at Polar Park against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available for each game of the homestand at WooSox.com or by calling 508-500-8888. Television coverage is live on NESN, and radio coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Tanner Houck is slated to pitch in his first outing since suffering an injury in early May, followed by Stephen Gonsalves (2-1, 3.38), against Lehigh Valley's David Parkinson (0-3, 4.71).

