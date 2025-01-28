Isaac Jones Named NBA G League Player of the Week: January 28

January 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings YouTube Video







The rookie is heating up! After averaging 30.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in a 4-0 week for the Stockton Kings, Two-Way Sacramento Kings forward Isaac Jones is your G League Player of the Week.

