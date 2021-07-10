IronPigs Even Series with Win over WooSox

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-33) erupted for a 9-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox (34-23) on Saturday night to even the series at Coca-Cola Park.

The WooSox scored first, plating a run in the top of the third on a Johan Mieses RBI single. Lehigh Valley answered back by scoring in each of their next four frames on the way to its best offensive output of the season.

A passed ball in the bottom of the third began the IronPigs scoring. Rafael Marchan went to second when the ball squirted away, eventually got to third and scored on a sac-fly to give Lehigh Valley its first lead.

A four-run fourth broke the game open, starting with a walk, single and walk versus Worcester starter Tanner Houck. Charlie Tilson came through with an RBI groundout, the final pitch thrown by Houck. Kevin McCarthy entered and allowed a Jake Elmore two-run single and a run-scoring double by Nick Maton to make it 6_-_1.

Houck went 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks.

The IronPigs added one in the fifth with a Tilson RBI knock to right, then two more in the sixth on a Mickey Moniak RBI single and a sac-fly from Darick Hall. Through six, Lehigh Valley had nine runs on 10 hits, two of which were for extra bases.

The WooSox conclude the six-game series versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 1:05 p.m. on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Stephen Gonsalves (3-2, 4.06) faces Tyler Alexander (0-1, 15.43).

